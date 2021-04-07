India among 97 nations to offer condolences

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





Dignitaries and friends from 97 nations and organizations have offered their condolences to Taiwan following the deadly train crash in Hualien County on Friday last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, adding that a message from India was significant.

As of noon yesterday, 846 government officials, lawmakers, academics or group representatives from 97 nations and international organizations had offered their condolences to the families of the victims of the train crash, the ministry said.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi on Saturday last week wrote on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives in the railway accident in Taiwan. Our deepest condolences to the families. And our prayers for the early recovery of the injured.”

India-Taipei Association Director-General Gourangalal Das gestures during an interview in Taipei on Jan. 9. Photo: CNA

It was the first time that the ministry had publicly expressed its grief over a major accident in Taiwan since the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India was established in 1995, which is significant for bilateral relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.

In Taipei, India-Taipei Association Director-General Gourangalal Das had also expressed his condolences on the day of the accident, Ou said, adding that the two nations continue to deepen relations in different areas.

One French national and two Americans were killed in the accident, while one Australian and two Japanese were injured, Ou said.

The ministry is working with the representative offices of those nations, as well as government agencies, to provide the families with the necessary assistance, she said.

Meanwhile, Barbra Streisand yesterday also sent her condolences via Twitter.

Addressing President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Streisand wrote: “My heart breaks for you and your country. Reading about this accident brings tears to my eyes for all of these amazing people who lost their precious lives.”

“It’s a tough time for everyone in Taiwan, but we remain strong & will get through this together,” Wu wrote on Twitter in response.