Dignitaries and friends from 97 nations and organizations have offered their condolences to Taiwan following the deadly train crash in Hualien County on Friday last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, adding that a message from India was significant.
As of noon yesterday, 846 government officials, lawmakers, academics or group representatives from 97 nations and international organizations had offered their condolences to the families of the victims of the train crash, the ministry said.
Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi on Saturday last week wrote on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives in the railway accident in Taiwan. Our deepest condolences to the families. And our prayers for the early recovery of the injured.”
It was the first time that the ministry had publicly expressed its grief over a major accident in Taiwan since the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India was established in 1995, which is significant for bilateral relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.
In Taipei, India-Taipei Association Director-General Gourangalal Das had also expressed his condolences on the day of the accident, Ou said, adding that the two nations continue to deepen relations in different areas.
One French national and two Americans were killed in the accident, while one Australian and two Japanese were injured, Ou said.
The ministry is working with the representative offices of those nations, as well as government agencies, to provide the families with the necessary assistance, she said.
Meanwhile, Barbra Streisand yesterday also sent her condolences via Twitter.
Addressing President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Streisand wrote: “My heart breaks for you and your country. Reading about this accident brings tears to my eyes for all of these amazing people who lost their precious lives.”
“It’s a tough time for everyone in Taiwan, but we remain strong & will get through this together,” Wu wrote on Twitter in response.
A Red Cross Society rescuer on Friday recalled the scene of a train crash in Hualien County, saying he could not believe what he saw: scattered body parts and the sounds of people crying in a crumpled train carriage. “It was a living hell,” said Lin Chi-feng (林啟豐), who led an 11-member rescue team that was among the first to arrive at the scene at 11:03am on Friday, carrying rescue and demolition gear. The fatal incident occurred at 9:28am when Taroko Express No. 408 crashed inside the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) after slamming into a crane truck near the tunnel’s entrance. The truck had