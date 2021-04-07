Second shipment of Fuji apples seized over insecticide

Staff writer, with CNA





More Fuji apples imported from the US by Costco Taiwan have been found to contain residues of an insecticide not allowed on apples in Taiwan, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday.

The batch was one of 23 products included in the FDA’s weekly report on imported shipments confiscated for food safety violations.

The shipment of 20,580kg of Fuji apples was seized after samples tested on March 18 showed that they had residues of cyantraniliprole at a concentration of 0.02 parts per million (ppm), the report said.

The Food and Drug Administration provided a photograph of a seized Fuji apple as it announced in Taipei yesterday that more Fuji apples imported from the US by Costco Taiwan had been seized over insecticide residues not allowed in Taiwan. Photo: CNA

FDA division chief Chen Ching-yu (陳慶裕) said that cyantraniliprole is an insecticide that Taiwan only allows to be used on tea.

It was the second consecutive week that Fuji apples imported by Costco appeared in the report, and the third week that apples brought in by the firm from the US have been found to have prohibited levels of a regulated insecticide, the FDA said.

Because apples imported in separate shipments by Costco have been found to be problematic, the FDA said that it would begin to inspect every batch that the company imports.

Meanwhile, three shipments of strawberries from Japan were found to have residues of cyantraniliprole, as well as the insecticide flonicamid at levels exceeding permitted maximums, it said.

The report also said that 26,000kg of frozen marlins from China and 20.6kg of monkfish livers from Japan were seized after they were found to contain high levels of cadmium, it said.

Among the other items confiscated by the FDA this week were tea products from Sri Lanka, kiwifruit from Italy and white sesame seeds from India, it said.

The seized products were either returned to their country of origin or destroyed, it said.