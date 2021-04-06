At least 900 cybersecurity positions would need to be filled at various central and local government agencies to protect the nation’s information technology (IT) infrastructure and combat escalating Chinese attacks, sources said.
For example, central government agencies categorized as level A each need four full-time cybersecurity staff, the sources said.
Level B government agencies need three cybersecurity staff each and level C agencies need one each, they said, adding that government agencies in level D and level E do not have their own core IT networks, and their cybersecurity work could be outsourced to the private sector.
Photo: Reuters
Noting the Executive Yuan’s plan to establish a ministry of digital development next year to bolster information security and encourage growth in related industries, sources said the planned ministry would have an agency that might need to hire up to 200 cybersecurity professionals, as the Executive Yuan’s Department of Cyber Security has only 24 full-time staff.
As the new positions would entail classified information and national security concerns, the Executive Yuan cannot provide specifics on the cybersecurity levels of every government agency, but a shortage cybersecurity staff is widely known, the sources said.
The positions would be filled in stages as the Executive Yuan looks for qualified professionals in the IT sector, or recent graduates from universities’ digital technology departments.
A short-term solution could be to train current IT staff at government offices and convert them into cybersecurity workers, they added.
Additional reporting by Jason Pan
FIT OF ANGER: The suspect said she flushed the severed penis down the toilet to prevent reattachment surgery, while a doctor said the victim would need counseling A woman in central Taiwan on Tuesday allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s penis and flushed it down the toilet, police said. Police yesterday questioned the Vietnamese woman, surnamed Phung (馮), and said she is facing charges of aggravated assault. The 52-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), who lives in Changhua County’s Sihu Township (溪湖鎮), was sleeping on Tuesday night when Phung, 40, allegedly sheared off his penis near the base with a pair of kitchen scissors, police said. The couple’s neighbors told reporters that Huang and Phung had been living together for 10 months. Both are divorcees and Phung had obtained Taiwanese
‘CORRECT IMMEDIATELY’: TAO spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said that the US space agency had hurt the feelings of the 1.4 billion people in China NASA has become the latest foreign organization to upset China by referring to Taiwan as a country, the latest in a string of quarrels the Asian nation has waded into over wording it deems politically sensitive. The US space agency has hurt the feelings of the Asian country’s 1.4 billion people with the reference on its Web site, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮). The space agency needs to “correct its mistake as soon as possible,” Zhu told a regular news briefing yesterday in Beijing. A commentary published by People.cn — a Web site run by the People’s Daily, a
NOTORIOUS RECORD: The annual report by the US Department of State said that forced labor occurred primarily in sectors reliant on migrant workers, such as fishing Foreign workers in Taiwan are generally exploited, and foreign fishers working for Taiwanese employers are commonly subjected to poor working conditions, a report published on Tuesday by the US government said. The annual report on human rights practices was published by the US Department of State. This year’s report again underscored Taiwan’s notorious record in treating foreign workers and members of fishing crews, an issue that the department has previously raised. By “foreign workers” in Taiwan, the report refers mainly to those from Southeast Asia. “Forced labor occurred primarily in sectors reliant on migrant workers, including domestic services, fishing, manufacturing, meat processing and construction,”
A Red Cross Society rescuer on Friday recalled the scene of a train crash in Hualien County, saying he could not believe what he saw: scattered body parts and the sounds of people crying in a crumpled train carriage. “It was a living hell,” said Lin Chi-feng (林啟豐), who led an 11-member rescue team that was among the first to arrive at the scene at 11:03am on Friday, carrying rescue and demolition gear. The fatal incident occurred at 9:28am when Taroko Express No. 408 crashed inside the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) after slamming into a crane truck near the tunnel’s entrance. The truck had