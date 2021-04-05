In its first-ever report on child cancer rates, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) last week revealed that 542 people under 18 years old were in 2018 diagnosed with cancer, the equivalent of nearly 1.5 every day.
While boys were more likely to develop cancer at 308 cases to 234 among girls, leukemia was the most common type for both groups, comprising 30 percent of new diagnoses, the report showed.
The next most-common types were lymphoma, germ cell tumors, central nervous system tumors and carcinoma.
However, children have a better five-year survival rate than adults at 80 percent to about 60 percent, HPA Cancer Prevention and Control Division director Lin Li-ju (林莉茹) said.
Children are better able to withstand chemotherapy and have higher cell regeneration capacity, she said, adding that advances in supportive therapies have also helped.
Not every type of unexplained childhood cancer is hereditary, Childhood Cancer Foundation chairman Lin Dong-tsamn (林東燦) said, adding that just because a parent had leukemia does not mean their child will as well.
Cancer in children has over the past few years been diagnosed at an increasingly early stage, he said.
As parents have fewer children, they are paying more attention to their health, resulting in earlier discovery, he said.
There have also been cases of colorectal cancer among six-year-olds and nasopharynx cancer among children as young as five years for reasons that are still unknown to doctors, he added.
Since children are often unable to effectively communicate how they feel, their caregivers must pay close attention to potential symptoms, HPA Acting Director-General Chia Shu-li (賈淑麗) said.
To help caregivers recognize these symptoms, the HPA detailed a number of warning signs to look out for.
The signs include a fever of unknown origin that lasts more than a week; bruising; nosebleeds or mucosal bleeding; unspecified swelling in the lymph nodes, neck, groin or armpit; suspicious lumps; and pain of unknown origin, the HPA said.
The agency also recommended keeping watch for signs of a nervous system disorder, such as vomiting, diplopia, weakness and motor incoordination; unusual white reflection in the pupil; unexplained weight loss; and pale complexion.
