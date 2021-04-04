A female student who carried a BB gun for self-defense against marauding monkeys did not contravene the Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法), the Kaohsiung Agriculture Bureau on said on Friday.
The bureau issued the statement after a video earlier this week circulated online showing the student raising the air gun while waiting for a food delivery driver in front of a dormitory at National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung.
The video also showed another female student being chased by two Formosan macaques while carrying a bag with food. She subsequently surrendered the bag to the monkeys, who ran away with the food.
The video sparked widespread discussion.
Local news media reported that the first student had fired the gun at monkeys, and some social media users asked whether this was illegal.
The bureau said that the student had the gun for a legitimate self-defense purpose and that she did not aim to injure the monkeys.
The protection status of Formosan macaques was in 2019 downgraded to “common wildlife animal” status under the Wildlife Conservation Act, the bureau added.
University officials said that they have during orientation events for new students handed out guidebooks on how to behave while around monkeys.
The school’s Web site also reminds students that monkeys might be foraging for food, and that students should not openly carry food while outside, they said.
Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie (黃捷) wrote on Facebook that she had experienced monkeys foraging for food, and that the dangers of interactions between people and monkeys should be addressed.
“Right now we have hostile interactions because monkeys and humans share the same environment. Humans have intruded into Formosan macaques’ original habitat,” she said.
Some people have fed the monkeys, and the animals have learned that humans are an easy source for food, she said, adding that this has led to increased foraging.
Food should be placed in backpacks, or nontransparent sealable plastic bags, and be carried at chest level, she said, quoting guidelines promoted by monkey protection groups.
If monkeys are around, people should quickly leave the area, she added.
She was attacked by monkeys before, but not after she started following the guidelines, Huang said, adding that if everybody followed them, monkeys would learn that it is too difficult to rely on people for food.
Additional reporting by Jason Pan
FIT OF ANGER: The suspect said she flushed the severed penis down the toilet to prevent reattachment surgery, while a doctor said the victim would need counseling A woman in central Taiwan on Tuesday allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s penis and flushed it down the toilet, police said. Police yesterday questioned the Vietnamese woman, surnamed Phung (馮), and said she is facing charges of aggravated assault. The 52-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), who lives in Changhua County’s Sihu Township (溪湖鎮), was sleeping on Tuesday night when Phung, 40, allegedly sheared off his penis near the base with a pair of kitchen scissors, police said. The couple’s neighbors told reporters that Huang and Phung had been living together for 10 months. Both are divorcees and Phung had obtained Taiwanese
While pilot tours to Palau were sold out within one week of being made available for purchase, some tour operators said only half of the tours in the next three batches were sold, as high costs might have turned away some potential customers. Palau became the first country that Taiwanese can visit for tourism amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the two countries created a “travel bubble” earlier this month. The first tour group is to depart for Palau on Thursday. According to the guidelines issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center, travelers to Palau must join group tours and adhere to
Taipei officials on Friday removed a potted plant installation in Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園) after receiving complaints that the trouser-shaped planters were frightening visitors after dark. Inspired by a popular installation in Busan, South Korea, the creator used recycled materials to make the planters, the Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office said. The pairs of pants with flowers sprouting from the waist were installed early this month in different postures among hedges in the park. They quickly gained attention online as people shared photographs of the disembodied trousers and discussed how frightening they are in the dark, with some saying they thought they
‘CORRECT IMMEDIATELY’: TAO spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said that the US space agency had hurt the feelings of the 1.4 billion people in China NASA has become the latest foreign organization to upset China by referring to Taiwan as a country, the latest in a string of quarrels the Asian nation has waded into over wording it deems politically sensitive. The US space agency has hurt the feelings of the Asian country’s 1.4 billion people with the reference on its Web site, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮). The space agency needs to “correct its mistake as soon as possible,” Zhu told a regular news briefing yesterday in Beijing. A commentary published by People.cn — a Web site run by the People’s Daily, a