More buildings from the former Taihoku Winery have been granted historical site status, the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs announced on Monday, stymieing plans to build a performance hall in Huashan 1914 Creative Park in the city’s Zhongzheng District (中正).
After the winery was relocated to New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口) in 1987, artists began using the Japanese colonial-era buildings and lobbied for its preservation as an arts space.
In 2003, the grounds were transformed into an official “cultural and creative park,” now operated by Taiwan Cultural-Creative Development Co (TCDC).
At a meeting on Monday, the Taipei Cultural Asset Review Committee announced that it would upgrade two more buildings in the park to city-level historical sites: the Silian Building and the Rice Wine Factory, both built in 1933.
The Silian, or “four interconnected,” building on the east side of the park usually hosts rotating exhibitions, while the Rice Wine Factory in the middle of the compound currently houses shops, including Wooderful Life.
However, as agreed in TCDC’s renovate-operate-transfer contract with the Ministry of Culture, the firm had planned to construct a 4,500m2 multipurpose music hall and a skywalk to connect buildings in the park.
TCDC chairman Wang Jung-wen (王榮文) told the meeting that preserving historical buildings is the trend and he is optimistic about its success, but raised concern about balancing preservation with revitalization.
Furthermore, even though it had already been approved, the construction plan now needs to be entirely rethought, which would require more time and money, Wang said.
He expressed the hope that avenues for legal recourse could be established for corporate losses caused by similar issues.
Committee member Kuo
Chiung-ying (郭瓊瑩) said the construction plan was intended to revitalize the space, but that the crative park is already a highlight of the city and draws many visitors every weekend.
“It has already been revitalized enough,” she added.
Committee member Tsai Yuan-liang (蔡元良) also objected to building a performance hall, but said that the skywalk is a good concept.
Hopefully the company could renegotiate its contract with the ministry, Tsai said.
After the meeting, Wang told reporters that the public is increasingly paying attention to older buildings, regardless of whether they have been designated as cultural assets.
The area around the Taihoku Winery should simultaneously be preserved and revitalized, he said.
Now that the performance hall cannot be built, he would think of a way to open the newly discovered well in the winery’s distillation chamber and to creatively present the facility’s winemaking history, Wang said.
FIT OF ANGER: The suspect said she flushed the severed penis down the toilet to prevent reattachment surgery, while a doctor said the victim would need counseling A woman in central Taiwan on Tuesday allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s penis and flushed it down the toilet, police said. Police yesterday questioned the Vietnamese woman, surnamed Phung (馮), and said she is facing charges of aggravated assault. The 52-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), who lives in Changhua County’s Sihu Township (溪湖鎮), was sleeping on Tuesday night when Phung, 40, allegedly sheared off his penis near the base with a pair of kitchen scissors, police said. The couple’s neighbors told reporters that Huang and Phung had been living together for 10 months. Both are divorcees and Phung had obtained Taiwanese
‘TO BE EXPECTED’: Of the four serious adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine recorded yesterday, three were considered ‘allergic and pseudoallergic reactions’ The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new instances of people having serious adverse reactions following a COVID-19 vaccination. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said 2,136 people had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday, adding that a total of 9,232 people in Taiwan have received the jab. COVID-19 vaccinations began on Monday and are currently only offered to frontline healthcare workers and athletes who have qualified for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Lo said that the number of daily vaccine recipients increased on Friday as
While pilot tours to Palau were sold out within one week of being made available for purchase, some tour operators said only half of the tours in the next three batches were sold, as high costs might have turned away some potential customers. Palau became the first country that Taiwanese can visit for tourism amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the two countries created a “travel bubble” earlier this month. The first tour group is to depart for Palau on Thursday. According to the guidelines issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center, travelers to Palau must join group tours and adhere to
Taipei officials on Friday removed a potted plant installation in Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園) after receiving complaints that the trouser-shaped planters were frightening visitors after dark. Inspired by a popular installation in Busan, South Korea, the creator used recycled materials to make the planters, the Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office said. The pairs of pants with flowers sprouting from the waist were installed early this month in different postures among hedges in the park. They quickly gained attention online as people shared photographs of the disembodied trousers and discussed how frightening they are in the dark, with some saying they thought they