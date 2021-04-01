A woman in central Taiwan on Tuesday allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s penis and flushed it down the toilet, police said.
Police yesterday questioned the Vietnamese woman, surnamed Phung (馮), and said she is facing charges of aggravated assault.
The 52-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), who lives in Changhua County’s Sihu Township (溪湖鎮), was sleeping on Tuesday night when Phung, 40, allegedly sheared off his penis near the base with a pair of kitchen scissors, police said.
Photo: Tang Shih-ming, Taipei Times
The couple’s neighbors told reporters that Huang and Phung had been living together for 10 months.
Both are divorcees and Phung had obtained Taiwanese citizenship through her previous marriage.
The neighbors said they often heard the couple arguing.
Huang, who operates a Taoist shrine, had other female friends and seemed to be close to some of them, which might have caused jealousy and resentment on Phung’s part, they said.
Phung turned herself in to a local police station after midnight yesterday, police said.
She told officers that she cut off Huang’s penis in a fit of anger and flushed the severed organ down the toilet so that it could not be retrieved for reattachment surgery.
Police officers transferred her to the Changhua District Prosecutors’ Office.
A local firefighter captain who was among the first respondents at the scene said that Huang “could still walk on his own, but he was bleeding profusely. The patient had eaten a bowl of instant chicken noodles with rice wine and fallen asleep... Later he woke up with a feeling of extreme pain and found that his penis had been cut off.”
Huang was rushed in an ambulance to Changhua Christian Hospital.
Hospital deputy director Chou Chih-chung (周志中) said: “Examination showed Huang’s ‘manhood’ was sliced off and still bleeding, so doctors had to perform emergency surgery to stop the bleeding, and repair the urethra for urine release. His scrotum and testicles are still intact.”
Huang “is not in any deadly danger. He was still in pain after recovering from anesthetics, but can drink water and eat normally,” Chou said.
“The main length of the patient’s ‘manhood’ could not be found and could not be reattached. The remaining part is insufficient to engage in sexual intercourse, therefore the best way is to implant an artificial penis,” Chou said. “He will need further reconstructive surgery and also psychological counseling.”
Investigators questioned Phung to find out if she had put a sleeping pill or any other drugs in Huang’s meal.
Huang had been married three times previously and has three daughters from those marriages, his neighbors told reporters.
‘TO BE EXPECTED’: Of the four serious adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine recorded yesterday, three were considered ‘allergic and pseudoallergic reactions’ The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new instances of people having serious adverse reactions following a COVID-19 vaccination. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said 2,136 people had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday, adding that a total of 9,232 people in Taiwan have received the jab. COVID-19 vaccinations began on Monday and are currently only offered to frontline healthcare workers and athletes who have qualified for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Lo said that the number of daily vaccine recipients increased on Friday as
THE GREAT ESCAPE: Equipped with explosion-proof lighting, sound-dampened walls and an 84-step spiral staircase, the 67m-long passage opens to a garden An underground tunnel in the east wing of the Grand Hotel in Taipei that once served as an emergency exit for former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) was yesterday opened to the public for the first time since it was built 50 years ago. A passage in the west wing of the hotel has been open since September 2019, drawing more than 50,000 visitors within three months of its opening. Last year, about 170,000 visited the west tunnel, the hotel said. As tours of the west tunnel were warmly received, the hotel began renovating the east passage more than a year ago to
FIT OF ANGER: The suspect said she flushed the severed penis down the toilet to prevent reattachment surgery, while a doctor said the victim would need counseling A woman in central Taiwan on Tuesday allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s penis and flushed it down the toilet, police said. Police yesterday questioned the Vietnamese woman, surnamed Phung (馮), and said she is facing charges of aggravated assault. The 52-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), who lives in Changhua County’s Sihu Township (溪湖鎮), was sleeping on Tuesday night when Phung, 40, allegedly sheared off his penis near the base with a pair of kitchen scissors, police said. The couple’s neighbors told reporters that Huang and Phung had been living together for 10 months. Both are divorcees and Phung had obtained Taiwanese
While pilot tours to Palau were sold out within one week of being made available for purchase, some tour operators said only half of the tours in the next three batches were sold, as high costs might have turned away some potential customers. Palau became the first country that Taiwanese can visit for tourism amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the two countries created a “travel bubble” earlier this month. The first tour group is to depart for Palau on Thursday. According to the guidelines issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center, travelers to Palau must join group tours and adhere to