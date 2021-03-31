All military aircraft, except F-5 jets, to resume operations

Staff writer, with CNA





All military aircraft, except F-5 jets, would resume operations before Thursday, after being grounded in the wake of a fatal crash last week, air force Chief of Staff Huang Chih-wei (黃志偉) said yesterday.

Yesterday and today, the air force’s combat, surveillance and transport aircraft would be resuming flights, including F-16s, Mirage 2000-5s, Indigenous Defense Fighter jets, C-130H Hercules aircraft and P-3C Orions, Huang said at a press event in Taipei.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, all military aircraft have been grounded for safety checks, except those on guard or combat readiness missions, after two F-5E jets on Monday last week collided mid-air during a training mission off the coast of Pingtung County.

Air force Chief of Staff Huang Chih-wei speaks at a news conference held by the Ministry of National Defense yesterday. Photo: Tu Chu-min, Taipei Times

F-5 jets would remain grounded until Tuesday or Wednesday next week, pending safety checks, and pilot training and psychological counseling, Huang said.

Taiwan’s fleet of 43 F-5s comprises single-seat F-5Es and twin-seat F-5Fs.

Huang said that the search is still on for Captain Pan Ying-chun (潘穎諄), one of the pilots involved in the collision.

Pan is believed to have ejected from his aircraft, as did Lieutenant Lo Shang-hua (羅尚樺), who was flying the other plane and was found at sea on the day of the crash, but was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

A search and rescue team of 300 people has found some personal gear and aircraft debris, Huang added.