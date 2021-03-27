Police in Keelung say fake deliverers targeting old people

By Yao Yue-hung and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Keelung Police Department on Tuesday urged the public to remind elderly people who live alone to verify orders before paying a delivery person after a man allegedly made off with NT$9,800.

Police said they received a report that an middle-aged man allegedly tricked an elderly man into surrendering the money by pretending to deliver a DVD player.

The supposed deliveryman demanded to be paid NT$9,600 in cash for the device, police said.

When the elderly man gave him NT$10,000, the imposter claimed he did not have NT$400 and gave NT$200 in change before departing, police said.

The elderly man called the police after he was informed by family members that there was no order for a DVD player and the Chinese-made device was valued at about NT$1,000, they said.

Scammers are preying on elderly people who live alone and impersonating a delivery person is the latest example of a “shotgun approach to scamming,” a police spokesperson said, referring to a technique in which fraudsters randomly target a lot of people.

“If you have a loved one who is old and lives alone, remind them that they should double-check with you, another member of the family, or call the 165 anti-scam hotline before making any cash transactions initiated by a stranger,” they said.

In January, the New Taipei City Police Department said that a woman in her 80s was allegedly robbed of NT$9,000 by a man who falsely claimed that he was delivering a computer for her son.

The imposter had apparently knocked on the woman’s door at about 4pm or 5pm, anticipating that the son would be absent, the department said.

A box that was handed over contained a monitor, microphone and speakers, but no computer, it said.

When the woman called her son at 7pm about the delivery, he told her that he did not order a computer and the woman then called the police, it added.