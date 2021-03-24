The Taichung City Government on Monday warned against taking horses to public parks after an owner was spotted exercising one in Situn District (西屯).
The Taichung Construction Bureau said that on Sunday it responded to a report of a man with a horse in Charlotte Park (夏綠地公園) near the National Taichung Theater.
An official approached the man, surnamed Lee (李), and asked him to leave, citing local regulations.
Photo courtesy of the horse’s owner
The regulations state that animals are prohibited at public parks, with the exception of household pets, as defined in the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), the bureau said.
As horses are not considered a household pet and might become anxious around strangers or in an unfamiliar environment, “according to the law, they cannot enter public parks,” it said.
Those who refuse to comply after a warning face a fine of NT$2,000 to NT$10,000, it said.
The best place for an animal is the place most suited to it, the bureau said.
Public parks are safe areas where children can play, but are not appropriate for horses, Taichung City Councilor Yang Cheng-chung (楊正中) said.
Lee told reporters that he often takes his horse to public places.
Hsiao La-chiao (Little Chili Pepper, 小辣椒) is docile and many people like to pat her, Lee said, adding that they find it therapeutic.
He has even taken her for walks on roads and to outdoor opera theaters, said Lee, who operates a kendo school.
It is also not the first time he has taken her to Charlotte Park, he said, adding that it is not hard to find photographs of them there on Facebook.
Sunday was unusual because someone reported him to the authorities, Lee said.
In addition to two-year-old Hsiao La-chiao, Lee also has an eight-year-old male horse named Hsiao Ma-ko (Little Marco, 小馬哥), who is also very mild-tempered, he said.
“Horses are as loyal and as docile as dogs,” he said. “They are man’s best friend.”
As many Taiwanese do not have many chances to be near horses, many do not understand them, Lee said.
He often takes Hsiao Ma-ko, who is smaller in stature, to preschools to give children a chance to “understand and not be frightened of horses,” he said.
Lee said that he would avoid public parks from now on.
Household registration offices nationwide have since Tuesday been flooded with people applying to change their name to “salmon” (guiyu, 鮭魚), after Japanese sushi restaurant chain Akindo Sushiro promised free meals for anyone with the name. Yesterday and today, those with proof of the unusual moniker can receive free meals for their entire table, while people with homophonic names can enjoy half price and those with at least one homophonic character can receive 10 percent off. Twenty-eight people had claimed free meals as of 3pm yesterday, while at least 1,000 people had participated in the promotion, Akindo Sushiro said. An applicant must pay NT$80
The Ministry of National Defense has elaborated on the military’s countermeasures against China’s “gray-zone conflict” tactics in a comprehensive review of Taiwan’s defense strategy. The ministry’s 2021 Quadrennial Defense Review, which was on Thursday delivered to the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee for review, highlights the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) increasing use of gray-zone conflict methods, including cognitive warfare, disinformation, and air and sea patrols. The methods are employed by the PLA to exhaust Taiwan’s armed forces and morale, the ministry said. The PLA’s cognitive warfare strategy is based on the “three forms of warfare” concept, which refers to
HERE TO STAY: Demand for learning Chinese remains high, with Taiwan poised to provide quality education, certification programs and subsidies, academics said China’s Confucius Institutes have come under suspicion in various countries, with several ending the language-learning programs, providing Taiwan with an opportunity to fill the gap in the global Chinese education market, academics said on Sunday. China has opened 541 Confucius Institutes attached to academic institutions in 162 countries, online data showed, but in the past few years, various countries have been shutting down the programs due to concerns over their political intent and infringements on academic freedom. Former US president Donald Trump’s administration in August last year designated the Confucius Institute US Center a foreign mission of the Chinese Communist Party, and
SOVEREIGN NATION: Taiwan has never been a part of the People’s Republic of China, the MAC said, urging Beijing to face the realities of cross-strait relations The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday hit back at China’s repeated assertion of sovereignty over Taiwan during talks with the US in Alaska, saying that the Republic of China is a sovereign nation whose future could only be decided by its 23 million people. Chinese officials were reportedly “defensive” after the US raised concerns over Beijing’s coercion of Taiwan during high-level talks in Anchorage on Thursday and Friday, their first since US President Joe Biden took office in January. The two sides on Thursday traded barbs during unusually long opening remarks to reporters, followed by “tough and direct” dialogue during which the