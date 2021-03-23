KMT committee must reflect public opinion, Jaw says

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Central Standing Committee should be replaced by party members who reflect public opinion, Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) said yesterday.

Jaw, who last month rejoined the KMT and said that he intends to seek the party’s nomination in the 2024 presidential election, said that “very few” members of the KMT Central Standing Committee are backed by popular support.

It is “unknown” what contributions a majority of them have made to the party or to the nation, he added.

Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong speaks to reporters at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times

“Every party chair since [former president] Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) is responsible for the KMT Central Standing Committee sinking to the low where it finds itself today,” Jaw told reporters.

There should be 15 committee members, he added.

The committee currently has 35 members.

When the KMT is in power, that committee should include the premier; three ministers; the legislative speaker; three party whips; six representatives from special municipalities, cities or counties; and the KMT chairperson, he said.

When the KMT is part of the opposition, it should include eight representatives from the Legislative Yuan, either the speaker, party whips or other legislators; six representatives from special municipalities, cities or counties; and the party chairperson, he said.

When the six special municipalities are governed by KMT members, their mayors should sit on the committee; and when they are not governed by KMT members, their council speakers should be on the committee, he said.

If the special municipalities’ mayors and council speakers are not KMT members, the committee seats should be filled by nominees from KMT-governed cities and counties, he added.

These proposals would fill the committee with members who reflect public opinion, as these positions have the most direct contact with the public, he said.

Jaw called the committee’s Wednesday meetings “a waste of everyone’s time ... and resources.”

The first step to reforming the KMT is to reform the Central Standing Committee, he said, adding that he would be making more proposals to reform the party.