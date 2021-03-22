Live performances offer themed masks

Staff writer, with CNA





Organizers of live performances in Taiwan have issued themed masks as a way to protect their audiences and promote their shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, audience members at Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, a live orchestra concert, are handed free masks as they enter the venue.

The masks feature iconic images from the Harry Potter series, such as Hogwarts Castle and Platform 9-3/4, which are familiar to fans of the book series by J.K. Rowling.

Two masks issued by the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts with a drawing of a camellia flower and La Traviata printed on them are pictured in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: CNA

The masks cannot be bought anywhere else and are only being given to those who come to the concerts, said the organizer, Management of New Arts.

The two shows remaining in the concert’s local run are to take place on Friday in Taichung and Sunday in Kaohsiung, Management of New Arts’ Web site says.

The National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts gave themed masks to audiences for its production of the opera La Traviata, which closed yesterday.

A violin is pictured next to boxes of limited-edition masks released by the National Symphony Orchestra in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of National Symphony Orchestra

The masks had a drawing of a camellia flower, as the opera is based on the novel La Dame aux Camelias, or “The Lady with the Camellias.”

The National Symphony Orchestra has also released masks, director Kuo Wen-chen (郭玟岑) said.

The orchestra’s limited-edition masks, which are available online, have images of various musical instruments and are designed to give music lovers more mask options, Kuo added.