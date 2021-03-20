EMERGENCIES
Fire closes highway
A section of Provincial Highway No. 18 was temporarily closed yesterday morning as firefighters worked to contain a forest fire in the Alishan (阿里山) area, the Directorate-General of Highways said. The fire began at noon on Thursday in a wooded area near Chiayi County’s Dabang Village (達邦) close to the 28.5km mark on County Highway No. 169 and spread to surrounding areas. Tsai Wei-yung (蔡衛勇), who heads the Fifth Maintenance Office’s Alishan Public Works Section, said that the fire caused loose soil and rocks to fall onto the road, in particular between the 68.7km and 69.2km markers on the provincial highway, which is commonly known as the Alishan highway. An official from the Chiayi Forest District Office was struck by a falling rock yesterday, district office deputy director Lee Ting-chung (李定忠) said, adding that the official’s injuries were not life-threatening. The fire had spread across 1 hectare of forest, the district office said, adding that the cause had yet to be determined.
SOCIETY
Taipei Zoo catches monkey
A patas monkey that escaped from the Taipei Zoo was recaptured on Thursday after being caught in a trap about 360m from its enclosure, officials said. The eight-year-old male named Nan Dao (男道) was found in the trap at 8:40am, probably attracted by the apples and cookies inside, and a recording of noises made by patas monkeys playing, zoo spokesman Eric Tsao (曹先紹) said. Nan Dao appears stable, although he was a bit nervous, Tsao said, adding that he would receive a thorough health check next week. Once cleared of any injuries and after completing a 14-day quarantine, Nan Dao would be returned to the enclosure he shares with other patas monkeys, Tsao said. Nan Dao escaped on Monday when a zookeeper was cleaning its enclosure.
SOCIETY
Baseballer to show photos
Two exhibitions of photographs by Wang Chien-ming (王建民), a former Major League Baseball (MLB) player, are to open this month, depicting aspects of his career and his fascination with Taiwan’s scenery. The photos are to be displayed at two free exhibitions, both titled “Wang’s Life,” in Taipei and Tainan. They are to run for nearly one month. The one in Tainan, his hometown, is to run from Saturday next week to April 25 at the Hayashi Department Store, featuring photos of Taiwan’s scenery, Wang said. The exhibition in Taipei is to comprise photos he took abroad, depicting his transition from Taiwan as a student to his career in the US, he said. It is to open on March 31 at the Olympus Plaza Taipei and run through April 25.
EDUCATION
Bilingual teacher goal set
The Ministry of Education is to increase the resources it dedicates to training teachers able to conduct courses in Mandarin and English, with a target of 1,500. Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) on Wednesday told a legislative meeting that the ministry has earmarked subsidies for facilities that specialize in bilingual teaching and research at eight universities. The universities would develop teaching methods and write programs for bilingual teachers, Pan said. Since last year, the ministry has established training for on-the-job teachers to improve their competency in bilingual teaching, Pan said, adding that 150 teachers have attended. The program this year is to include student teachers and those already working, Pan said, adding that he expects the efforts to help train 1,500 bilingual teachers annually.
Household registration offices nationwide have since Tuesday been flooded with people applying to change their name to “salmon” (guiyu, 鮭魚), after Japanese sushi restaurant chain Akindo Sushiro promised free meals for anyone with the name. Yesterday and today, those with proof of the unusual moniker can receive free meals for their entire table, while people with homophonic names can enjoy half price and those with at least one homophonic character can receive 10 percent off. Twenty-eight people had claimed free meals as of 3pm yesterday, while at least 1,000 people had participated in the promotion, Akindo Sushiro said. An applicant must pay NT$80
HONG KONG BLUEPRINT: Foundation on Asia-Pacific Peace Studies chief adviser Chao Chun-shan said China might brandish its ‘Anti-Secession’ Law against Taiwan Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong is to serve as a blueprint of its future legal war against Taiwan if it decides against the military route, an expert told a forum yesterday regarding the implications of last week’s change to the territory’s election law. The Friends of Hong Kong and Macau Association invited a panel of academics and experts on cross-strait affairs to discuss the current status of “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong after China’s National People’s Congress on Thursday last week ratified rules ensuring that only “patriots” would run the territory. According to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the issue
Residents of Taipei and New Taipei City aged 25 to 44 are most likely to join group tours to Palau, which has requested a “travel bubble” with Taiwan, a survey by online travel platform KKday showed on Monday. The platform began selling package tours to the Micronesian country on Wednesday last week, despite the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) having yet to finalize the tours and announce the details. As of yesterday, all of the tours to Palau were sold out. An analysis of nearly 1,000 people booking the tours showed that more than 80 percent are aged 25 to 44, with most
Businesses in Taipei’s Shilin Night Market are planning to shift their focus to catering to students, after several businesses closed amid plummeting visitor numbers, the Taipei City Government said. While the number of people visiting shops and restaurants on Dadong Road is still significant, the number of visitors to businesses on Wenlin Road, the area’s main road running parallel to the Red Line of the city’s MRT metropolitan railway system, has declined, causing hundreds of businesses to close, Taipei Market Administration Office Director Chen Ting-hui (陳庭輝) said. Many businesses in the area are increasingly offering products and services to students at