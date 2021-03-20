Taiwan news quick take

Staff writer, with CNA





EMERGENCIES

Fire closes highway

A section of Provincial Highway No. 18 was temporarily closed yesterday morning as firefighters worked to contain a forest fire in the Alishan (阿里山) area, the Directorate-General of Highways said. The fire began at noon on Thursday in a wooded area near Chiayi County’s Dabang Village (達邦) close to the 28.5km mark on County Highway No. 169 and spread to surrounding areas. Tsai Wei-yung (蔡衛勇), who heads the Fifth Maintenance Office’s Alishan Public Works Section, said that the fire caused loose soil and rocks to fall onto the road, in particular between the 68.7km and 69.2km markers on the provincial highway, which is commonly known as the Alishan highway. An official from the Chiayi Forest District Office was struck by a falling rock yesterday, district office deputy director Lee Ting-chung (李定忠) said, adding that the official’s injuries were not life-threatening. The fire had spread across 1 hectare of forest, the district office said, adding that the cause had yet to be determined.

SOCIETY

Taipei Zoo catches monkey

A patas monkey that escaped from the Taipei Zoo was recaptured on Thursday after being caught in a trap about 360m from its enclosure, officials said. The eight-year-old male named Nan Dao (男道) was found in the trap at 8:40am, probably attracted by the apples and cookies inside, and a recording of noises made by patas monkeys playing, zoo spokesman Eric Tsao (曹先紹) said. Nan Dao appears stable, although he was a bit nervous, Tsao said, adding that he would receive a thorough health check next week. Once cleared of any injuries and after completing a 14-day quarantine, Nan Dao would be returned to the enclosure he shares with other patas monkeys, Tsao said. Nan Dao escaped on Monday when a zookeeper was cleaning its enclosure.

SOCIETY

Baseballer to show photos

Two exhibitions of photographs by Wang Chien-ming (王建民), a former Major League Baseball (MLB) player, are to open this month, depicting aspects of his career and his fascination with Taiwan’s scenery. The photos are to be displayed at two free exhibitions, both titled “Wang’s Life,” in Taipei and Tainan. They are to run for nearly one month. The one in Tainan, his hometown, is to run from Saturday next week to April 25 at the Hayashi Department Store, featuring photos of Taiwan’s scenery, Wang said. The exhibition in Taipei is to comprise photos he took abroad, depicting his transition from Taiwan as a student to his career in the US, he said. It is to open on March 31 at the Olympus Plaza Taipei and run through April 25.

EDUCATION

Bilingual teacher goal set

The Ministry of Education is to increase the resources it dedicates to training teachers able to conduct courses in Mandarin and English, with a target of 1,500. Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) on Wednesday told a legislative meeting that the ministry has earmarked subsidies for facilities that specialize in bilingual teaching and research at eight universities. The universities would develop teaching methods and write programs for bilingual teachers, Pan said. Since last year, the ministry has established training for on-the-job teachers to improve their competency in bilingual teaching, Pan said, adding that 150 teachers have attended. The program this year is to include student teachers and those already working, Pan said, adding that he expects the efforts to help train 1,500 bilingual teachers annually.