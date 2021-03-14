President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday joined sports officials and boisterous fans in Tainan to launch this year’s baseball season, with the Uni-President Lions hosting the CTBC Brothers.
With 7,800 people — the limit under COVID-19 restrictions — in the Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium, the game marked Taiwan’s lead in starting professional baseball ahead of other major leagues, highlighting the nation’s success in containing COVID-19.
The Brothers won 10-4.
Photo: CNA
Tsai sat in a VIP box to watch the game, accompanied by Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) and CPBL commissioner Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌).
The president wore a Lions jersey, with No. 1 on the back, and presented Taiwan Series championship rings to the Lions’ manager Lin Yueh-ping (林岳平), and head coach Kao Chih-kang (高志綱).
Tsai Ing-wen did not throw out a ceremonial first pitch nor give a talk at the game, as she was attending as a fan to support the league and Taiwanese baseball, the CPBL said in a statement.
Photo: CNA
“We can be very proud that Taiwan is the first to start the season, among all baseball nations around the world,” Tsai Chi-chang said.
Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball starts on March 26, while US Major League Baseball (MLB) starts on April 1 and South Korea’s Korea Baseball Organization League commences on April 3.
Health authorities mandated 78 percent capacity at the ballpark, while staff measured the temperatures of spectators, who were required to leave information for contact tracing.
Huang took the mound for the ceremonial first pitch.
“Baseball is Taiwan’s national pastime, and the Uni-President Lions represent our city,” Huang said. “They won the Taiwan Series last year, to capture the team’s 10th championship title, so our city needs to give the players strong support.”
He added that there were plans to improve the stadium with a new video screen.
Another bright spot for worldwide sports fans is the presence of foreign players, with 23 playing among the five teams on the opening rosters, the most in the past two decades.
Sixteen have MLB experience, including two World Series winners: Venezuelan pitcher Felix Doubront and Japanese pitcher Junichi Tazawa.
Doubront signed with the Lions to solidify the starting rotation for the defending league champions, while Tazawa joined the Wei Chuan Dragons. They were teammates on the Boston Red Sox roster when they won the 2013 World Series.
It is the first time two former MLB championship winners would concurrently play in Taiwanese baseball.
POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS: As China attempted to promote its national image through humanitarian aid, its targets include New Southbound Policy countries, an expert said China’s “vaccine diplomacy,” which has become central to its foreign policy this year, might hamper Taiwan’s efforts to build relations with developing countries, an expert said. “China, as one of the few countries other than the United Kingdom and the United States to have produced a COVID-19 vaccine, will certainly use that as a diplomatic tool,” said Kung Shan-son (龔祥生), an assistant research fellow at the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research. Beijing’s major goals in its “vaccine diplomacy” are to promote its national image through humanitarian aid and to solidify its relations with countries that are included in its
People under the age of 29 are largely averse to the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) as a result of its actions, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) survey released yesterday showed. The release of the survey coincided with the end of KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang’s (江啟臣) first year in office, it said. Among those surveyed, 52.2 percent said they felt that the KMT’s referendum drive on banning imports of US pork products containing ractopamine was for its “political benefit.” Asked what they thought about recall drives initiated by KMT members, 60.4 percent of respondents said they felt the drives would cause a rift in
The majority of Taiwanese, or 76.1 percent, are unwilling to receive COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese firms, while 61.6 percent said the government should not import Chinese vaccines, a survey released yesterday by the Association of Chinese Elite Leadership showed as the nation reported one new imported case of COVID-19. According to the survey, 19 percent of respondents were willing to receive a Chinese vaccine and 24.9 percent were open to the idea of importing Chinese vaccines. Of the respondents, 28.5 percent identified themselves as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters and 18.6 percent as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supporters. Among
ASYMPTOMATIC: People who test positive for COVID-19 overseas and those who test positive in quarantine may get out of isolation early, public health authorities said Modified standards to allow people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but have no symptoms, to be released from isolation after arriving from overseas are to be implemented today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from today, asymptomatic individuals who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Taiwan would be divided into two groups. The first group is “arriving travelers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in other countries and later tested negative twice before entering Taiwan,” Chen said. He said that they would be released from