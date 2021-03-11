The government’s response to a water shortage has been “inadequate,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday, urging it to review its Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program for water environments.
Water environments are one of eight areas targeted by the program, which was launched in 2017 by President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration.
“The public’s worries are the focus of our attention,” Chiang told a weekly KMT Central Standing Committee meeting in Taipei.
Signs of the water shortage have in the past few days raised alarms about supplies in different parts of the nation, he said.
Predicted rainfall in the coming days “does not allow us to be optimistic,” he said, citing Central Weather Bureau forecasts.
Farming has been affected since the end of last year, when the first signs of the water shortage appeared, he said.
The Irrigation Agency, the establishment of which was “forced” by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, has not served its purpose, he added.
Even when “water resources are lacking, the rights of farmers are still the first to be sacrificed,” Chiang said.
As the water shortage persists and risks affecting industrial water demand, “the DPP administration’s response to extreme climate events is inadequate,” he said.
The program’s water environments project should have improved the nation’s ability to use its water resources, he said.
He said it is a “pity” that although the program was past its midpoint, the government is “still unable to respond effectively when encountered with signs of a water shortage.”
The government should review the status of the implementation of the program’s water environments project and ensure that its budget is being spent in the right places, he said.
Former KMT chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) on Facebook urged the government to better manage water demand, saying that “smart water use can change the fate of water shortages.”
Low water prices have made manufacturers unwilling to invest in water-saving facilities, he wrote, urging the government to introduce incentives.
Meanwhile, improving the efficiency of irrigation systems can reduce agricultural water use, he wrote.
The implementation of water conservation measures for domestic use and improvements to leakage rates should also be annual targets, he added.
