The Green Line of Taichung’s new mass rapid transit (MRT) system is to resume trial runs on March 25, four months after operations were suspended due to a major malfunction during test runs in November last year, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) told a news conference yesterday.
The renewed trials are to last until April 23, with people able to ride for free with electronic tickets during the period, while commercial services would start on April 25.
The only completed Taichung metro line started trial runs on Nov. 16 last year.
Photo: CNA
However, on the sixth day of testing, a major malfunction caused by improper assembly of couplings led to a suspension of services.
The glitch has been addressed, and after multiple rounds of strict scrutiny of the system and safety checks, all 18 trains have been verified as safe to run, Lu said.
As soon as the trials are resumed, the city would take legal action to seek compensation from the Taipei Department of Rapid Transit Systems — which is responsible for developing the Taichung MRT system — for the delay to full operations, she said.
The Taichung metro is regarded as the most important transportation project in central Taiwan, but after 13 years of construction, it still has not been completed, she said.
“Having an MRT is the biggest wish of not just Taichung residents, but also people all over central Taiwan,” she said.
The Green Line has 18 stations on 16.71km of track between Beitun Main Station in the northeast and Taichung High Speed Rail Station in the southwest.
A one-way journey takes about 32 minutes.
Construction of the Green Line was initiated in 2009 while Jason Hu (胡志強) was Taichung mayor.
The project has cost NT$59.3 billion (US$2.09 billion at the current exchange rate), including NT$32.8 billion provided by the central government.
