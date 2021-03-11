Fourteen characters, including some that have Line sticker sets, have been selected to represent Taiwan at the Licensing Japan trade show next month, the Taiwan Creative Content Agency said on Tuesday.
The 11th edition of Licensing Japan, an international licensing trade show for characters and brands, is to be held from April 14 to 16 at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center.
On Feb. 5, an international jury formed by the agency and Japan’s Character Brand Licensing Association selected 10 original characters that are to participate at the show based on their likelihood of being accepted by the Japanese market, as well as their competitiveness and potential, the agency said.
Photo: CNA
Among the characters selected by the jury are Kuroro Space Exploration Team, Awa’s Life, MiLu Egg, Pon Corgi, Maji Meow, Takokuma and Taiwanimal, it said.
The agency also partnered with the Line messaging app to choose four sticker characters created by Taiwanese that have performed well on the platform to be in the show, it said.
They are Doca, Sinkcomic, Foodie G and The Nothing Seal, it said.
Citing a report released by Line last year, the agency said that the top 10 Line sticker creators in Taiwan averaged NT$200 million (US$7.06 million) in sales, while the top five creators averaged NT$290 million.
The business opportunities for Line stickers created by Taiwanese are endless, it said, adding that it hopes to explore their economic potential in overseas markets.
Taiwanese creators of original characters have already seen some results in the Japanese market, it said, adding that the creators of Kuroro Space Exploration Team and Maji Meow have signed licensing agreements with a Japanese firm to release collaborative products.
The agency is to continue to work with its partners with international potential to shape character brands, it said.
