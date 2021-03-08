Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday stressed unity in a message on Facebook to mark one year since he was elected chairman.
Chiang defeated former KMT vice chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) on March 7 last year in a by-election to replace former KMT chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), who stepped down from the position following the party’s losses in last year’s Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections.
Chiang was sworn in on March 9 last year.
Photo: Liu Pin-chuan, Taipei Times
Chiang, who served his mandatory military service in Kinmen County, wrote on Facebook that he often recalled watching the waves off the coast of Kinmen over his past year as KMT chairman.
“Serving in Kinmen imprinted in my heart not just the preciousness of peace, but also the responsibility of defending home and nation,” he wrote.
Since he assumed the role one year ago, it has been as though the KMT has been “sailing in a rapidly changing sea,” he wrote.
“Fortunately, we not only have the strongest team ... but also past achievements and lessons,” he wrote, adding that the experiences would serve as a “beacon” guiding the KMT forward.
Describing a year as “neither long nor short,” Chiang wrote that over the past year the KMT has debated reform, reflected on past setbacks, rebuilt public trust, broken down prejudices and sought dialogue with society.
“More importantly, [when] we are together, that is unity,” he wrote.
“Because of belief, we can continue fighting,” he added, with the hashtags #TEAMROC and #KMTRedesign.
He also shared a one-minute video of major events from the past year, including the recall of former KMT Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and the KMT’s participation in a protest march in November last year against imports of US pork containing residue of the animal feed additive ractopamine.
Chiang, who has been a legislator since 2012, on Feb. 20 announced he would seek re-election in this year’s KMT chairperson election.
He said he hoped to be a “kingmaker” who would find the strongest candidates to represent the KMT in elections next year and in 2024.
