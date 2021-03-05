Belgium’s Flemish legislature urges closer Taiwan ties

Staff writer, with CNA





The parliament of Belgium’s Flemish region on Wednesday approved a resolution calling for closer ties with Taiwan and cooperation on the promotion of peace across the Taiwan Strait.

The resolution, initiated by lawmakers from the region’s ruling coalition in November last year, was approved by 117 votes to zero, with four abstentions, the Taiwan Representative Office in the EU and Belgium said.

The resolution also urged the Flemish Government to cooperate with EU agencies to support Taiwan and promote peace between Taiwan and China through cross-strait dialogue, the office said.

The resolution called on international organizations, such as the WHO and the International Civil Aviation Organization, to allow Taiwan meaningful participation, the office said.

It also called for Taiwan’s involvement in international treaties, such as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the office said.

The Flemish Government and the EU should continue to deepen their economic, cultural and academic engagements with Taiwan, and Taiwan and the EU should work toward a bilateral investment agreement, the office cited the resolution as saying.

It was the first time that the region expressed its support for Taiwan in a resolution, it said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed the “continued deepening and expansion of bilateral relations with the region,” ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing.

The Flemish government has always maintained friendly relations with Taiwan, she said.

Taiwan and Flanders have signed six memorandums of understanding on cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, investment, education, technology, vocational training and public health, she said.

Flemish companies Jan De Nul Group and DEME Group are involved in offshore wind farm operations in Taiwan, she added.

The Flemish government is one of three regional governments in Belgium.