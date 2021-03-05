Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) yesterday said that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) “should not follow the Democratic Progressive Party’s [DPP] direction,” after KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) had said that China posed a threat to Taiwan.
Chiang was quoted by Reuters as saying during an interview that China’s “one country, two systems” formula for an unification with Taiwan “has no market” in the nation.
Chiang also described China as the major threat to Taiwan, Reuters reported.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
Jaw, who has expressed interest in running for KMT chairman this year and in the 2024 presidential election, wrote on Facebook that Chiang’s view on China was inaccurate.
“As long as cross-strait relations are frozen, mainland China is only potentially a major threat to Taiwan,” Jaw wrote.
Jaw wrote that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had an “anti-China attitude” and would engage in “Boxer Rebellion-like provocation” across the Taiwan Strait.
China is “potentially Taiwan’s biggest source of profit,” he added.
Later yesterday, Jaw told reporters that Taiwan should not “make China angry,” because it has a powerful economy and larger military.
Asked whether Chiang was trying to paint the KMT as opposing communism and unification, Jaw said that the KMT should distinguish itself from the DPP.
“If the KMT follows the DPP ... voters would just vote for the DPP because there would not be any use for the KMT,” he said.
“The DPP is feeding fantasy to the people and causes tensions across the Strait, so why should we learn from them?” Jaw said.
Asked whether he opposes Chiang’s position on China, Jaw said that he only responded to Chiang’s latest statement and is not familiar with the position he expressed over the years.
Taiwan last year had a trade surplus with China of US$140.5 billion, or twice the general budget of the government, he said.
“If this money is gone, what would happen to the stock market? What would happen to Taiwanese society?” Jaw said.
Jaw said that the DDP is to blame for the situation across the Strait.
“While China should exercise self-restraint, Taiwan should not be poking China all the time, telling Beijing to hit us,” he said.
OVERHAUL NEEDED: The government should improve its agricultural processing capabilities and expand to new markets to limit its reliance on China, an expert said China’s ban on Taiwanese pineapples was “unsurprising,” and Taiwan should have years ago altered its produce export strategies and target customers, experts said. China on Friday abruptly suspended imports of pineapples from Taiwan, saying that it had on multiple occasions discovered “harmful biological entities” on the fruit. Calling it an “unfriendly” move, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said that 99.79 percent of the pineapples sent to China since last year have met China’s import standards. Chiao Chun (焦鈞), the author of Fruits and Politics — A Recollection of Cross-strait Agricultural Interaction Over the Past Decade (水果政治學：兩岸農業交流十年回顧與展望), said that China’s announcement is clearly targeting
The Council of Agriculture yesterday signed a Taiwan-Australia Agricultural Cooperation Implementation clause to open a new export market for the nation’s pineapple crop. The clause is an addition to existing cooperation measures, it said. China on Friday last week abruptly announced that it would suspend pineapple imports from Taiwan starting on Monday, on grounds that it had on multiple occasions discovered “harmful organisms” in shipments of the fruit. The public and private sectors have since joined hands to purchase the local fruit to help the nation’s pineapple farmers. Canberra has requested that all pineapples for export to Australia have their crown buds removed,
DECADES OF INFLUENCE: Over the past 20 years, China has made inroads with Aborigines, funding political campaigns and trips, a legislator said Lawmakers have called on the National Security Bureau to investigate claims of pervasive Chinese influence among Aboriginal communities. Legislators pointed to a surge in communist propaganda and Chinese-funded projects over the past few years, which they say are aimed at infiltrating and buying political influence among Aboriginal communities. “China has for decades carried out wide-ranging ‘united front’ tactics and propaganda campaigns targeting Aborigines,” said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chen Ying (陳瑩), a member of the Puyuma community in Taitung County. “Now, they are influencing elections for local councilors and village chiefs, offering money for candidates to mount their campaigns, and to
DISSATISFACTION? If the referendums collect more than 700,000 signatures each, they would have gotten the most signatures in the shortest time, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) two referendum petitions — one on banning the importation of pork with traces of ractopamine and the other on holding referendums on the same day as national elections — had as of Thursday gathered 691,398 and 674,497 signatures respectively, the party said yesterday. If the petitions collect more than 700,000 signatures apiece, they would have garnered the most signatures in the shortest time since the Referendum Act (公民投票法) was amended in 2017, party officials said. The KMT proposed the “anti-ractopamine pork” or “food safety” referendum just days after President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) announcement on Aug. 28 last