Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin Shu-fen (林淑芬) yesterday called for regulations on the extermination of invasive species, after images emerged on the Internet showing a man killing a green iguana by placing a firecracker in its mouth.
The images went viral after the Facebook group Baoliao Commune reposted them on Feb. 19, saying that the government’s bid to control the green iguana population by mobilizing local residents has resulted in animal abuse.
The Council of Agriculture’s lax regulations for pet imports is to blame for the nation’s invasive species problem, Lin told a news conference at the Legislative Yuan, which was also attended by members of the Environment and Animal Society of Taiwan.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
The government should stop subsidizing citizens for killing or capturing invasive species, and instead devise a policy that utilizes animal control professionals acting under clear guidelines to safely and ethically handle animals, Lin said.
Reports that green iguanas were being consumed as game meat suggest that the unregulated hunting of the animals poses a threat to public health, she said, adding that wild animals could carry zoonotic diseases.
Society representatives said the council urgently needs to create regulations for removing invasive species.
The regulations must state that invasive species should not be abused, that removal should be conducted by qualified professionals, and that the animals should be put down without causing unnecessary pain or suffering, Lin said.
The carcasses of euthanized animals should be disposed of, and should not be used to produce meat or leather products, which could expose the public to diseases, she said.
Forestry Bureau Director of Conservation Lo Yu-chuan (羅尤娟) said the council’s volunteer iguana catchers utilize nets, and have been trained to humanely capture the animals.
A faculty member at the Pingtung University of Science Technology has been appointed to help the county government educate the public on the ethical treatment of animals, she said, adding that the council could also release its internal animal control guidelines for public use.
The council’s Department of Animal Husbandry and Animal Protection Director Cheng Chu-ching (鄭祝菁) said her department has opened investigations into the firecracker incident, and allegations that iguanas were being harvested for meat or hides.
Authorities in several counties have copied the online images as evidence, she said.
People who kill or harm a pet green iguana could face at least one year in prison under Article 25 of the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), she added.
OVERHAUL NEEDED: The government should improve its agricultural processing capabilities and expand to new markets to limit its reliance on China, an expert said China’s ban on Taiwanese pineapples was “unsurprising,” and Taiwan should have years ago altered its produce export strategies and target customers, experts said. China on Friday abruptly suspended imports of pineapples from Taiwan, saying that it had on multiple occasions discovered “harmful biological entities” on the fruit. Calling it an “unfriendly” move, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said that 99.79 percent of the pineapples sent to China since last year have met China’s import standards. Chiao Chun (焦鈞), the author of Fruits and Politics — A Recollection of Cross-strait Agricultural Interaction Over the Past Decade (水果政治學：兩岸農業交流十年回顧與展望), said that China’s announcement is clearly targeting
DECADES OF INFLUENCE: Over the past 20 years, China has made inroads with Aborigines, funding political campaigns and trips, a legislator said Lawmakers have called on the National Security Bureau to investigate claims of pervasive Chinese influence among Aboriginal communities. Legislators pointed to a surge in communist propaganda and Chinese-funded projects over the past few years, which they say are aimed at infiltrating and buying political influence among Aboriginal communities. “China has for decades carried out wide-ranging ‘united front’ tactics and propaganda campaigns targeting Aborigines,” said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chen Ying (陳瑩), a member of the Puyuma community in Taitung County. “Now, they are influencing elections for local councilors and village chiefs, offering money for candidates to mount their campaigns, and to
DISSATISFACTION? If the referendums collect more than 700,000 signatures each, they would have gotten the most signatures in the shortest time, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) two referendum petitions — one on banning the importation of pork with traces of ractopamine and the other on holding referendums on the same day as national elections — had as of Thursday gathered 691,398 and 674,497 signatures respectively, the party said yesterday. If the petitions collect more than 700,000 signatures apiece, they would have garnered the most signatures in the shortest time since the Referendum Act (公民投票法) was amended in 2017, party officials said. The KMT proposed the “anti-ractopamine pork” or “food safety” referendum just days after President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) announcement on Aug. 28 last
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) early yesterday morning set off on his third one-day cycling trip from Taipei to Kaohsiung, but had to cut the journey short after arriving in Changhua about three hours behind schedule. Ko finished his first 520km “twin-tower” cycling trip from the nation’s northernmost Fuguijiao Lighthouse (富貴角燈塔) in Keelung to the southernmost Oluanpi Lighthouse (鵝鑾鼻燈塔) in Pingtung County on Feb. 28, 2016. On his second run, on Feb. 28, 2019, Ko only rode from Taipei to Hsinchu, returned to Taipei for a ceremony, and later continued the trip from Tainan. The Taipei Department of Sports said that the city