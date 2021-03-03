Tainan submits rapid-transit network

By Hung Jui-chin and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Tainan City Government has sent a proposed rapid-transit network map to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, which calls for 23 sections of track spanning 14 network corridors.

Phase 2 of the proposal includes a section that would connect to the Taiwan High-Speed Rail’s Tainan Station, as well as the Southern Taiwan Science Park, an addition highly anticipated among Tainan residents, the municipality said.

The proposed system’s blue line is in the comprehensive planning stage, while the red and green lines are in the feasibility stage, it added.

The northern portion of the proposed network, which extends from Anping (安平) to Shanhua (善化) districts, would comprise a 24.8km line, while the north-south section between Sinshih District (新市) and the high-speed rail station would be 19.1km, it said.

The two sections would have high ridership, it said.

“Large infrastructure development is one way to spur the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially rapid transit lines that connect to the Southern Taiwan Science Park,” Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kuo Kuo-wen (郭國文) said.

The proposed network aims to tie together Anping, the science park, and Sinying (新營) and Jiali (佳里) districts, the Tainan Bureau of Transportation said.

Hopefully, the network would spur competition in the green energy and technology sectors, and bring balanced development citywide, the city government said, adding that it is to be built in three stages.