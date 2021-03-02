Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





WEATHER

Mercury to drop in north

Seasonal northeasterly winds are expected cause temperatures to drop 6°C to 10°C in northern Taiwan today, forecasters said. Daytime temperatures are forecast to fall below 20°C in the north, about 6°C to 7°C lower than yesterday, the Central Weather Burea said. However, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that temperatures in the north might plunge today by about 10°C from a day earlier due to the seasonal winds. In central and southern Taiwan, the effects of the weather system would be less severe, with daytime highs hovering around 26°C and 29°C respectively, the bureau said. The wind system would bring not only cool air, but also occasional showers in the north and east of the country, the bureau said.

DIPLOMACY

Thai newspaper lauds Tsai

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was named as one of the world’s 24 extraordinary women by a Thai newspaper yesterday. The English-language Bangkok Post cited her leadership in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan and her government’s promotion of gender equality. It praised the Tsai administration’s quick response following the outbreak of the disease at the beginning of last year. The article titled “Tsai’s leadership makes its mark in Taiwan,” attributed the successful containment of the virus to the government’s launch of “one of the world’s most effective pandemic response protocols.” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) yesterday said that Tsai thanked everyone in Taiwan for working together to combat COVID-19, adding that being named on the list shows again that Taiwan has been recognized by the world.

SPORTS

Wang’s record made official

Taiwanese Eddie Wang (王冠閎) has been officially recognized by the International Swimming Federation (FINA) as the holder of the junior world record in the men’s 200m butterfly short course, the Chinese Taipei Swimming Association said in a news release on Sunday. The association said that on Thursday last week it received the official notification from FINA recognizing Wang’s record of 1 minute, 49.89 seconds, which he accomplished during the International Swimming League season in Budapest in November last year. The 19-year-old is the first Taiwanese to gain FINA recognition for a world swimming record, Wang’s coach Huang Chih-yung (黃智勇) said. Wang said that he would not get too carried away by FINA’s recognition, as he is training for the Tokyo Olympics, which are only about four months away.

POLITICS

Chiang discusses HK arrests

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has long supported Hong Kong’s democracy and rule of law and it is regrettable that the territory’s National Security Law could become a tool for curbing dissidents, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday. He made the remarks after 47 Hong Kong democracy advocates were on Sunday detained under the legislation. Chiang said that this might affect people’s expectations for democracy in the territory, as well as undermine Hong Kongers’ confidence in the Chinese Communist Party’s governance. Democracy and rule of law should be maintained in Hong Kong, he said, adding that the latest developments would affect the overall development of the territory.