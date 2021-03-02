WEATHER
Mercury to drop in north
Seasonal northeasterly winds are expected cause temperatures to drop 6°C to 10°C in northern Taiwan today, forecasters said. Daytime temperatures are forecast to fall below 20°C in the north, about 6°C to 7°C lower than yesterday, the Central Weather Burea said. However, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that temperatures in the north might plunge today by about 10°C from a day earlier due to the seasonal winds. In central and southern Taiwan, the effects of the weather system would be less severe, with daytime highs hovering around 26°C and 29°C respectively, the bureau said. The wind system would bring not only cool air, but also occasional showers in the north and east of the country, the bureau said.
DIPLOMACY
Thai newspaper lauds Tsai
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was named as one of the world’s 24 extraordinary women by a Thai newspaper yesterday. The English-language Bangkok Post cited her leadership in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan and her government’s promotion of gender equality. It praised the Tsai administration’s quick response following the outbreak of the disease at the beginning of last year. The article titled “Tsai’s leadership makes its mark in Taiwan,” attributed the successful containment of the virus to the government’s launch of “one of the world’s most effective pandemic response protocols.” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) yesterday said that Tsai thanked everyone in Taiwan for working together to combat COVID-19, adding that being named on the list shows again that Taiwan has been recognized by the world.
SPORTS
Wang’s record made official
Taiwanese Eddie Wang (王冠閎) has been officially recognized by the International Swimming Federation (FINA) as the holder of the junior world record in the men’s 200m butterfly short course, the Chinese Taipei Swimming Association said in a news release on Sunday. The association said that on Thursday last week it received the official notification from FINA recognizing Wang’s record of 1 minute, 49.89 seconds, which he accomplished during the International Swimming League season in Budapest in November last year. The 19-year-old is the first Taiwanese to gain FINA recognition for a world swimming record, Wang’s coach Huang Chih-yung (黃智勇) said. Wang said that he would not get too carried away by FINA’s recognition, as he is training for the Tokyo Olympics, which are only about four months away.
POLITICS
Chiang discusses HK arrests
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has long supported Hong Kong’s democracy and rule of law and it is regrettable that the territory’s National Security Law could become a tool for curbing dissidents, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday. He made the remarks after 47 Hong Kong democracy advocates were on Sunday detained under the legislation. Chiang said that this might affect people’s expectations for democracy in the territory, as well as undermine Hong Kongers’ confidence in the Chinese Communist Party’s governance. Democracy and rule of law should be maintained in Hong Kong, he said, adding that the latest developments would affect the overall development of the territory.
OVERHAUL NEEDED: The government should improve its agricultural processing capabilities and expand to new markets to limit its reliance on China, an expert said China’s ban on Taiwanese pineapples was “unsurprising,” and Taiwan should have years ago altered its produce export strategies and target customers, experts said. China on Friday abruptly suspended imports of pineapples from Taiwan, saying that it had on multiple occasions discovered “harmful biological entities” on the fruit. Calling it an “unfriendly” move, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said that 99.79 percent of the pineapples sent to China since last year have met China’s import standards. Chiao Chun (焦鈞), the author of Fruits and Politics — A Recollection of Cross-strait Agricultural Interaction Over the Past Decade (水果政治學：兩岸農業交流十年回顧與展望), said that China’s announcement is clearly targeting
‘NOT COLD ENOUGH’: Schools are disregarding Premier Su Tseng-chang’s instruction that students may wear out-of-uniform clothing to stay warm, an association said An investigative report revealed that 72.5 percent of the nation’s senior-high schools and 95.6 percent of junior-high schools punish students for wearing unapproved winter clothes in contravention of educational guidelines, lawmakers and student rights advocates said yesterday. Speaking at a news conference at the Legislative Yuan, the Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy said there is an endemic disregard for the Ministry of Education’s regulations and that private schools are more likely to contravene ministry rules. The report is a compilation of 2,856 student reports about dress code reinforcement at 425 high schools and vocational high schools, the association said. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌)
DISSATISFACTION? If the referendums collect more than 700,000 signatures each, they would have gotten the most signatures in the shortest time, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) two referendum petitions — one on banning the importation of pork with traces of ractopamine and the other on holding referendums on the same day as national elections — had as of Thursday gathered 691,398 and 674,497 signatures respectively, the party said yesterday. If the petitions collect more than 700,000 signatures apiece, they would have garnered the most signatures in the shortest time since the Referendum Act (公民投票法) was amended in 2017, party officials said. The KMT proposed the “anti-ractopamine pork” or “food safety” referendum just days after President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) announcement on Aug. 28 last
DECADES OF INFLUENCE: Over the past 20 years, China has made inroads with Aborigines, funding political campaigns and trips, a legislator said Lawmakers have called on the National Security Bureau to investigate claims of pervasive Chinese influence among Aboriginal communities. Legislators pointed to a surge in communist propaganda and Chinese-funded projects over the past few years, which they say are aimed at infiltrating and buying political influence among Aboriginal communities. “China has for decades carried out wide-ranging ‘united front’ tactics and propaganda campaigns targeting Aborigines,” said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chen Ying (陳瑩), a member of the Puyuma community in Taitung County. “Now, they are influencing elections for local councilors and village chiefs, offering money for candidates to mount their campaigns, and to