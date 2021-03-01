Since the COVID-19 outbreak began more than a year ago, Taiwanese consumers have developed a penchant for sanitation products and cosmetics that has led to unexpected opportunities for some businesses, retail sources said.
During the pandemic, consumers have been buying larger amounts of cleaning supplies, such as medical-grade alcohol, antibacterial soap, disinfectant sprays, wet wipes and hypochlorous acid cleaning solution, a Watson’s Personal Care Stores official said.
Demand for these items grew several times and shortages of 75 percent alcohol solution were particularly acute until Watsons took measures to maintain adequate supplies, the official said.
A Pxmart spokesperson said sales of bleach, liquid and bar soap, and alcohol hand wipes remained high, while a Carrefour spokesperson said sales of washers that utilize steam or hot water for better sanitization had gone up during the pandemic.
A spokesperson for smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi Corp said that sales of its previously unsuccessful automatic soap dispenser had increased since the virus’ outbreak.
Meanwhile, the requirement to wear masks in public has seemingly led to an increased interest in eye makeup.
Online retailer Momo.com said that sales of eye makeup had nearly doubled last year, with eye shadow palettes being the most popular.
Drug chain Cosmed said that sales of waterproof mascara, eyeliner and eye shadow had surged, claiming the top three spots for its most popular items.
Department store Shin Kong Mitsukoshi said that consumers have become more interested in skincare products that protect the skin against irritation and allergies, which might be caused by prolonged mask wearing.
Ointments featuring plant extracts that are billed as environmentally friendly and capable of protecting the skin are fast becoming one of the company’s best sellers, while breathable and hydrating foundations are becoming more popular, Shin Kong Mitsukoshi said.
As Taiwanese reduce unnecessary contact with others by cooking at home, supermarkets across the country are reporting rising profits from food sales, including fresh meat, seafood, fruit and vegetables, a source familiar with the industry said.
Sales of canned foods and healthy, organic food products doubled last year, they added.
A trend of exercising at home rather than at gyms has also led to an increase in sales of home exercise equipment, an online survey by Momo.com found.
From February last year to the end of December, sales of home exercise equipment increased 50 percent from the same period a year earlier, the survey showed.
Buyers of home exercise equipment tended to be 30 to 50 years old, and 60 percent of them were women, Momo.com said, adding that they mainly favored abdominal or full-body workout equipment, including ab rollers, treadmills and resistance bands.
Male consumers preferred equipment such as weights, dumbbells and weight training chairs, it said.
HTC Corp has rolled out a series of virtual reality and augmented reality games via the Viveport store.
An HTC spokesperson said that its fitness-centric games have sold well since the COVID-19 outbreak and a new series of games are being planned to help people stay fit amid the pandemic.
Additional reporting by Yang Ya-ming
‘CORNERED ENEMY’: China’s rise is threatening peace and stability, and the US would aim to restrict it with help from allies in the Asia-Pacific, Soong Hseik-wen said A draft bill on protecting Taiwan from invasion is likely to be passed by the US Congress, but it remains to be seen how US President Joe Biden’s administration would implement the act if it is passed, Taiwanese academics said on Sunday. US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced the proposed Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which was shelved in September last year due to the impending US presidential election. Arthur Ding (丁樹範), a professor at National Chengchi University’s College of International Affairs, and Soong Hseik-wen (宋學文), a professor at National Chung Cheng University’s Graduate Institute
‘NOT COLD ENOUGH’: Schools are disregarding Premier Su Tseng-chang’s instruction that students may wear out-of-uniform clothing to stay warm, an association said An investigative report revealed that 72.5 percent of the nation’s senior-high schools and 95.6 percent of junior-high schools punish students for wearing unapproved winter clothes in contravention of educational guidelines, lawmakers and student rights advocates said yesterday. Speaking at a news conference at the Legislative Yuan, the Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy said there is an endemic disregard for the Ministry of Education’s regulations and that private schools are more likely to contravene ministry rules. The report is a compilation of 2,856 student reports about dress code reinforcement at 425 high schools and vocational high schools, the association said. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌)
OVERHAUL NEEDED: The government should improve its agricultural processing capabilities and expand to new markets to limit its reliance on China, an expert said China’s ban on Taiwanese pineapples was “unsurprising,” and Taiwan should have years ago altered its produce export strategies and target customers, experts said. China on Friday abruptly suspended imports of pineapples from Taiwan, saying that it had on multiple occasions discovered “harmful biological entities” on the fruit. Calling it an “unfriendly” move, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said that 99.79 percent of the pineapples sent to China since last year have met China’s import standards. Chiao Chun (焦鈞), the author of Fruits and Politics — A Recollection of Cross-strait Agricultural Interaction Over the Past Decade (水果政治學：兩岸農業交流十年回顧與展望), said that China’s announcement is clearly targeting
DISSATISFACTION? If the referendums collect more than 700,000 signatures each, they would have gotten the most signatures in the shortest time, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) two referendum petitions — one on banning the importation of pork with traces of ractopamine and the other on holding referendums on the same day as national elections — had as of Thursday gathered 691,398 and 674,497 signatures respectively, the party said yesterday. If the petitions collect more than 700,000 signatures apiece, they would have garnered the most signatures in the shortest time since the Referendum Act (公民投票法) was amended in 2017, party officials said. The KMT proposed the “anti-ractopamine pork” or “food safety” referendum just days after President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) announcement on Aug. 28 last