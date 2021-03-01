The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) plans to open bidding this week for the creation of a smart transportation rental platform for more than 1,700 vehicle rental companies nationwide.
The ministry on Saturday said that the system is expected to go online at the end of this year.
A mobile platform would facilitate vehicle rental services not only for locals but also foreigners who visit the country, the ministry said.
Working with the National Joint Association of Rental Car of the Republic of China, the ministry said it has obtained letters of intent from more than 600 companies.
If the platform is created, renting a vehicle in Taiwan would be as easy as logging in to a mobile app, the ministry said, adding that services would also include chauffeurs.
The platform would be listed among package deals offered by tourism agencies or the Taiwan Pass program, the ministry said.
The Taiwan Pass is an electronic ticket offering time and location-specific discounts for different modes of travel and destinations recommended by local governments.
The platform would hopefully provide more flexibility regarding travel packages or programs, the ministry said.
Taichung, and Miaoli, Changhua and Nantou counties have been selected to test the platform, it said.
The platform would also enable users to pick up a vehicle at one location and return it at another, the ministry said.
The ministry said it would be opening the bidding online this week and would be holding an information session on March 10, adding that it expects to choose a candidate in April.
The company that wins the bid would be tasked with managing the platform, integrating existing rental company services into the system and charging rental companies for joining it, while the ministry would levy a fee on the company running the system, it said.
The company would be expected to provide data on the platform so that the government would have a point of reference for future policies, it said.
Association president Lin Chien-liang (林建良) said that there was widespread support in the industry for the platform.
The number of vehicles made available for the system would not be a problem, as long as there is business to be had, he added.
