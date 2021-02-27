Doctor warns of gadget overuse

By Chou Hsiang-yun and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





People should moderate the use of computers and mobile electronics, a Taipei doctor said, citing a patient he treated for eye floaters after she binge-watched TV dramas.

The patient — a woman in her 30s surnamed Chang (張) — had watched as many as 50 episodes of a Korean drama series during the Lunar New Year holiday, physician Lin Jen-chieh (林人傑) said.

“She said she felt bored, as she was not able to travel abroad during the holiday. She did not go out to avoid large crowds expected in public places,” Lin said.

Chang sought medical advice after seeing shadows and experiencing blurry vision, he said.

Physicians often see a significant increase in such cases after long holidays, typically of up to 20 percent, attributable to altered routines, he said.

“During a long holiday, many people stay up all night, watch TV and use electronic devices, which causes extra strain on the eyes,” Lin said.

People with floaters would see dark spots appear in their field of vision and random flashes in low-light conditions, he said.

In the most severe cases, the retina becomes detached, Lin said.

Under such circumstances, people would see dark spots forming groups, which might obstruct their view, he said.

To avoid overusing the eyes, people should take a break from devices for five to 10 minutes every hour, Lin said.

To relax their eyes, people should stretch out one of their arms and focus on one of their fingers, which they then slowly move closer and then return to its original position, he said.

To stretch their eye muscles, which are often underused, people should move their eyes in a circular motion, Lin said.