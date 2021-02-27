News reports of the Taiwanese government spying on foreign envoys and opposition figures are part of a “cognitive warfare” effort by outside forces, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday.
The phrasing and Chinese characters used in a letter cited by the news stories are a red flag, Su said.
“Our citizens and government agencies do not say things that way,” he added.
“Unscrupulous people from outside” probably want to damage Taiwan’s relations with its allies through disinformation campaigns, he said.
He was responding to questions about a letter received by several local media outlets, which claimed that the National Security Bureau (NSB) and the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau had wiretapped the phones of diplomats, government and military officials, and media personalities, especially those affiliated with opposition parties.
The letter listed alleged targets, including personnel of the American Institute in Taiwan and the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣).
The sender claimed to be a long-serving NSB officer.
The letter aimed to create social conflict in Taiwan, and sow distrust between the nation and its friends, the NSB said in a statement on Thursday evening.
The letter contained terms commonly used by people in China, such as the translated names of some countries and institutions, the NSB said.
Software had been used to convert some simplified Chinese characters into the traditional Chinese used in Taiwan, it said.
Over the past few years, the NSB said that it had found people using fake social media accounts to spread misinformation about Taiwan.
“Investigations showed that these were actions by outside forces to wage cognitive warfare against Taiwan,” the bureau said, urging the public not to be misled by fake news.
Cognitive warfare is defined by some security analysts as an influence campaign that manipulates trusted information to change the target’s views and advance the initiator’s interests.
