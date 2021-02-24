NY representative office reports third coronavirus case

Staff writer, with CNA, New York





Taiwan’s representative office in New York yesterday said that another of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, its second case in a week.

The staff member was confirmed to have COVID-19 after taking a polymerase chain reaction test on Monday and is under home quarantine, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York said in a statement.

The last time the employee came to the office was on Thursday, and they came into contact with a colleague on the same floor, the office said, adding that the colleague has been ordered to be tested for COVID-19 while remaining in home quarantine.

The latest case is an isolated one and unrelated to the other staff member who was confirmed to have the disease on Feb. 16, as they worked on different floors, it said.

The office would continue to operate on a rotational work schedule, and disinfection has already been carried out to prevent the virus from spreading, the office said.

It is the third COVID-19 case the office has reported since Nov. 26 last year.