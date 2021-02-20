A number of former US officials and academics ranked Taiwan the No. 1 flashpoint in US-China relations with the potential to trigger military conflict, a US congressional commission hearing on Thursday heard.
Thomas Shugart, a former military adviser in the Office of Net Assessment at the US Department of Defense, told the online hearing on “Deterring PRC [People’s Republic of China] Aggression Toward Taiwan” that he would not put the South China Sea, an area some see as a flashpoint, anywhere close to the same level as Taiwan.
“To me, it’s not really about the South China Sea itself; it’s the first step in securing the broader lines of communication and ability to secure their economic means to be able to be successful in that more vital conflict over their sovereignty that they consider for Taiwan,” he said.
Bonny Lin, who served in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense from 2015 to 2018, agreed, saying she ranks Taiwan as the top conflict hotspot, mainly because Beijing has defined Taiwan as a core interest and China is set on unification with Taiwan.
“And from our perspective, we’re Taiwan’s main security provider. And we’re already seeing this escalation dynamic, and particularly in the last year or so, tend to be really heating up in the Taiwan Strait,” she added.
From China’s point of view, Taiwan is unquestionably fundamental to Beijing’s legitimacy, said David Keegan, a former deputy director of the American Institute in Taiwan.
“From our point of view, it’s fundamental to our values and our role in the Asia-Pacific region. And that’s a recipe for confrontation that we’re both going to have to work very carefully, with Taiwan’s active participation, to avoid,” he said.
Repeated flights of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) airplanes near Taiwan and Taiwan’s response also pose the risk of an accident, Keegan said.
“In the current environment, that kind of accident probably won’t play out the way the incident did in 2001, where we were able to talk our way down. That really worries me,” he said.
Keegan was referring to a 2001 collision between US and Chinese military aircraft, in which a US surveillance plane made an emergency landing in China after being clipped by a Chinese fighter jet, which crashed, resulting in the death of the pilot.
When asked if Taiwan’s role in the international arena could prompt China to resort to force, Oriana Skylar Mastro, an expert with a focus on Chinese military and security policy issues, said that increasing international space for Taiwan would not increase the risk of conflict.
“Until the PLA, until [Chinese President] Xi Jinping [習近平] is confident that his military can succeed, they’re not going to use force unless ... some major change happens like Taiwan declares independence. And I don’t think increasing international space for Taiwan meets that threshold,” Mastro said.
The hearing was organized by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission.
OUTDOOR PUSH: People who submit a collage of photos of themselves at each of the 12 pillars along the Taipei Grand Trail would also receive a souvenir towel The Taipei City Government is running a promotion throughout the year to encourage people to visit the Taipei Grand Trail (台北大縱走), a 92km hiking trail which is 1,120m above sea level at its highest point, and which runs through the mountains surrounding Taipei. The Taipei Grand Trail was launched by the Taipei Public Works Department’s Geotechnical Engineering Office in 2018, integrating more than 100 existing hiking trails that connect the five mountain areas surrounding the Taipei basin — the Datunshan (大屯山), Qixingshan (七星山), Wujhihshan (五指山), Nangangshan (南港山) and Ergeshan (二格山) areas. The trail is divided into seven sections, each ranging from 11km
Police in Tainan yesterday questioned three people in connection with a street brawl that left one man dead. A man surnamed Wang (王), 31, was on Tuesday stabbed to death after a “drug-fueled sex party” at a motel in the city’s Anping District (安平), allegedly by members of a gang headed by a man surnamed Tseng (曾), police said. Wang and a friend had booked rooms and female escorts, when one of the escorts informed Tseng of Wang’s visit, as Tseng was looking for him over a financial dispute, they said. As Tseng suspected that Wang was in the possession of controlled substances,
Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) yesterday visited the Xianse Temple (先嗇宮) in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), vowing to unify the party and return it to power in 2024. Ma worshiped and gave red envelopes to temple visitors at the invitation of KMT Secretary-General Lee Chien-lung (李乾龍), who is also the temple’s chairman. Jiang and Jaw joined Ma at the temple, and their interactions were closely watched by the news media, as Jaw last week announced his bid to enter the KMT’s
CULTURAL CAPITAL: Taiwanese can act as ambassadors while teaching in the US, by exchanging views with their colleagues and friends, one Mandarin teacher said Most US students take Chinese classes because they want to know more about China, but Taiwanese teachers can make a change with more flexible pedagogic approaches and cultural exchanges, two local teachers said. Since the US last year canceled its Fulbright programs with China and Hong Kong, Taiwan has been granted a larger quota of scholarships, including the Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Fulbright Program, which is funded by the US Department of State and comanaged in Taiwan by the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange. American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen last month encouraged Taiwan to fill the gap left by the closures