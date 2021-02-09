Continuing its longstanding tradition of informal diplomacy, Taiwan has in the past few years been increasingly focusing on think tanks and forums as a means to expand relationships with countries in Southeast Asia and Europe.
Caught in a unique geopolitical situation, the nation has long relied on informal and semi-informal channels to communicate with like-minded nations.
This has often involved think tanks, which hold forums with their foreign counterparts on critical issues such as regional security, health and innovation.
In addition to those set up under the direction of government ministries, such as the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR), there are also private organizations, including the Institute for National Policy Research (INPR).
A prime example is the Taiwan-US-Japan Trilateral Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue, which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has since 2011 organized through think tanks at home and abroad.
The dialogue has drawn participation from US think tanks such as the Center for a New American Security, the Heritage Foundation and the Project 2049 Institute, as well as Japanese groups the Institute for International Policy Studies and Japan Institute of International Affairs.
On Taiwan’s side, the Prospect Foundation, Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research and other organizations have participated in the event, which is designed to create a venue for in-person trilateral communication on security issues, and goes on to influence legislative decisions.
The Ketagalan Forum similarly seeks to create a platform for regional security discussions.
Organized annually by the ministry and local think tanks since 2017, the forum gathers officials, academics and experts to discuss threats and changing dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as to forge bonds with like-minded nations for the sake of continued peace and prosperity.
Topics on the agenda have included maritime security, public health and economic security, while speakers have included former US vice president Dick Cheney and former Australian minister for defence Christopher Pyne.
Meanwhile, the Yushan Forum was founded in 2017 as a platform for dialogue with Taiwan’s neighbors on innovation and progress.
Aside from the usual experts, the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation, which organizes the forum, also invites young leaders, innovators and other notable figures to share their views.
The third edition of the forum in 2019 brought together representatives from more than 30 countries, including former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper and Japanese Representative Keiji Furuya.
The foundation is itself an example of the nation’s change in foreign policy focus, as the policy-oriented think tank since its founding in 2018 has striven to promote cooperation with New Southbound Policy countries through think tanks, non-governmental organizations and young leaders.
The INDSR was also established in 2018 as the nation’s top military think tank.
Aside from putting together a number of publications and reports, it also aims to facilitate communication with other nations on traditional and nontraditional security challenges. This has resulted in events held in conjunction with US think tank RAND Corp on the New Southbound Policy, as well as with the Central European Institute of Asian Studies.
Coming from the private sector, the Chang Yung-fa Foundation in 1989 established the INPR, which has been promoting exchanges with think tanks in Europe, Japan and the US through an array of forums and events.
This includes the annual Asia and Pacific Security Forum held in collaboration with the US Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Philippine Institute for Strategic and Development Studies and the Asia Centre from France, as well as the Taipei-Tokyo Strategic Dialogue held since 2014.
Also of note is the group’s annual Asia-Pacific Think Tank Summit, to which it invites leaders of think tanks from nearly 20 countries to discuss developmental and other issues of importance to the region.
Nearly 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan last year — almost double the number reported a year earlier — after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory. Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kongers seeking an alternative to their territory’s frenetic pace and sky-high rents. However, the legislation implemented in June last year has accelerated an exodus, and the number of Hong Kongers granted short-term residency soared to 10,813 from 5,858 in 2019, according to National Immigration Agency data. The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy “Umbrella movement.” The Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper)
NOT MORE DEADLY: Although the man had the UK variant of the virus, the hospital could not conclude whether his death was related to it, the CECC said A British man in his 70s on Wednesday became the ninth person, and first foreign national, to die of COVID-19 in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man traveled from the UK on Dec. 18 last year to visit family, and had a sore throat and fatigue while in quarantine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told a news conference in Taipei. The man was admitted to a hospital on Dec. 29 and tested positive for COVID-19 two days later, Chen said, adding that as his situation deteriorated, he had to be
A man is in a coma after being seriously injured on Friday by a woman falling on him from a building, the New Taipei Municipal Tucheng Hospital said yesterday. The man surnamed Wu (吳), 45, was walking along a street in New Taipei City’s Shulin District (樹林) when the 66-year-old woman fell from the 11th floor of a nearby building and landed on him, police said. Wu showed no vital signs when being rushed to the hospital, but regained his heartbeat after 30 minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, said Seak Chen-june (薛承君), head of the hospital’s emergency room. The man, who also
STAYING ALERT: Some people reported receiving as many as a dozen earthquake warning messages, which the Central Weather Bureau said was due to an error A magnitude 6.1 earthquake yesterday struck off Taiwan’s east coast at 1:36am, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that aftershocks of magnitude 4 or higher could occur in the next three days. No casualties were reported as of press time last night. Data from the bureau’s Seismology Center showed that the epicenter was 85.1km east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 112km. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake was level 4, which was felt in Yilan and Miaoli counties. Level 3 intensity was recorded in New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Hsinchu City and Hsinchu and Hualien counties. Taipei and Taichung, as well