The number of students choosing to take practical exams on music and the arts as part of university admissions has dropped 37 percent over the past decade, data released on Sunday by the College Admission Practical Examination Committee showed.
There were 7,173 test takers across the two subjects in the 2012-2013 school year, but that figure fell to 4,523 in the 2021-2022 academic year, a decrease of 2,650 students, committee data showed.
This has affected admission rates at university arts departments, with Tainan National University of the Arts reporting a 60 percent decline in applications for some programs in the past few years.
Photo: Pan Shao-tang, Taipei Times
Ministry of Education data showed that in senior-high schools, the number of music students fell from more than 1,900 in 2018 to more than 1,700 this year, while the number of art students remained at about 2,500.
The switch to the 12-Year Basic Education Curriculum Guidelines, as well as inconsistencies between the Arts Education Act (藝術教育法) and the Special Education Act (特殊教育法), have led to problems in administering art education, experts say.
Lawmakers are expected to publish draft amendments to the Arts Education Act in July.
In addition to a declining birthrate, relatively low incomes make it difficult for parents to cover the costs of art education, said Yang Chyi-wen (楊其文), a professor at Taipei National University of the Arts’ cultural heritage and arts innovation studies program.
Instruments alone can cost hundreds of thousands of New Taiwan dollars, he said, adding that graduates who struggle to find jobs in music often switch careers.
Traditional arts programs have been replaced by technology studies, he said, adding that children no longer receive extended training in the arts.
Musical ability is often developed from a young age, but students are no longer encouraged to take art classes early on, he said.
He urged the government to provide schools with better equipment, offer scholarships and help arts graduates find employment.
The arts education environment should be improved, starting with people’s appreciation of the arts, he said.
The Ministry of Culture could help artists hold regular performances at local cultural venues, while the Ministry of Education could subsidize the costs of transportation and meals for elementary and junior-high schools to organize art-themed field trips, he said.
National Taiwan Normal University Department of Fine Arts professor Huang Chin-lung (黃進龍) said that even though enrollment has dropped significantly due to the falling birthrate, university departments have not ceased operations, leading to fears of a decline in the quality of the programs.
Teachers are afraid to make demands of students, and students are being admitted without a screening process, he said.
This affects the quality of the programs, he said, adding that the government should address the issue.
Arts classes at senior-high schools also face quality control issues, including an unwillingness of local education departments to hire more teachers, he said.
Nearly 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan last year — almost double the number reported a year earlier — after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory. Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kongers seeking an alternative to their territory’s frenetic pace and sky-high rents. However, the legislation implemented in June last year has accelerated an exodus, and the number of Hong Kongers granted short-term residency soared to 10,813 from 5,858 in 2019, according to National Immigration Agency data. The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy “Umbrella movement.” The Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper)
NOT MORE DEADLY: Although the man had the UK variant of the virus, the hospital could not conclude whether his death was related to it, the CECC said A British man in his 70s on Wednesday became the ninth person, and first foreign national, to die of COVID-19 in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man traveled from the UK on Dec. 18 last year to visit family, and had a sore throat and fatigue while in quarantine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told a news conference in Taipei. The man was admitted to a hospital on Dec. 29 and tested positive for COVID-19 two days later, Chen said, adding that as his situation deteriorated, he had to be
A man is in a coma after being seriously injured on Friday by a woman falling on him from a building, the New Taipei Municipal Tucheng Hospital said yesterday. The man surnamed Wu (吳), 45, was walking along a street in New Taipei City’s Shulin District (樹林) when the 66-year-old woman fell from the 11th floor of a nearby building and landed on him, police said. Wu showed no vital signs when being rushed to the hospital, but regained his heartbeat after 30 minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, said Seak Chen-june (薛承君), head of the hospital’s emergency room. The man, who also
STAYING ALERT: Some people reported receiving as many as a dozen earthquake warning messages, which the Central Weather Bureau said was due to an error A magnitude 6.1 earthquake yesterday struck off Taiwan’s east coast at 1:36am, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that aftershocks of magnitude 4 or higher could occur in the next three days. No casualties were reported as of press time last night. Data from the bureau’s Seismology Center showed that the epicenter was 85.1km east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 112km. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake was level 4, which was felt in Yilan and Miaoli counties. Level 3 intensity was recorded in New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Hsinchu City and Hsinchu and Hualien counties. Taipei and Taichung, as well