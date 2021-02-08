Art Future fair’s 450 artists draw 2,000 visitors on first day

REGIONAL FOCUS: The Taipei art event, founded three years ago, highlights contemporary Asian art and awards prizes to high- potential newcomers

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Nearly 2,000 people visited the Art Future contemporary art fair in Taipei on its opening day on Friday, the fair’s organizers said, adding that three art galleries generated more than NT$1 million (US$35,224) in sales on the first day.

The fair held a VIP preview from noon to 8pm at the Grand Hyatt Taipei in Xinyi District (信義), the Art Future executive committee said in a statement.

It opened to the public on Saturday and closed at 7pm yesterday, it said.

Nearly 50 art galleries and other institutions participated in the fair’s third edition, up about 30 percent from last year, it said.

Many galleries, including IT Park (伊通公園) and FreeS Art Space (福利社), reported good sales on the first day, the committee said.

The Taipei-based Liang Gallery sold more than 10 pieces, it added.

Liang Gallery, Taichung art dealer Rich Art and Taipei’s Chuan Cheng Art Center each made more than NT$1 million, it said.

This year’s Art Future Prize went to Taiwanese artists Liu Feng-ling (劉鳳鴒), Sean Tseng (曾彥翔) and Shiu Tzu-kuan (徐祖寬), and Bangladeshi artist Muhammad Emranur Rahman, it said.

They were selected by a jury featuring Art Map (藝術地圖) cofounder Anthea Fan (樊婉貞), Japanese collector Daisuke Miyatsu and Tokyo Frontline organizer Shigeo Goto, Art Future said.

Works by Liu, Tseng and Shiu found buyers on opening day, it added.

Founded in 2019, Art Future combines a contemporary art fair and an international awards show, and is aimed at highlighting emerging artists in Asia, Art Future said.

Deputy ministers of culture Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌) and Lee Lien-chuan (李連?), and Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts director Lee Yu-ling (李玉玲) were among the visitors on Friday, it said.

As of 1pm yesterday, hundreds of artworks had been sold at the fair, Art Future wrote on Facebook.

This is the first time the Grand Hyatt Taipei has hosted an art fair, the committee said in a statement on Thursday.

More than 450 artists were represented at the fair, including Japanese artists Moe Nakamura, Ayako Rokkaku and Yayoi Kusama, whose works are some of the most sought-after on the auction market, it said.