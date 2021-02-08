A magnitude 6.1 earthquake yesterday struck off Taiwan’s east coast at 1:36am, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that aftershocks of magnitude 4 or higher could occur in the next three days.
No casualties were reported as of press time last night.
Data from the bureau’s Seismology Center showed that the epicenter was 85.1km east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 112km.
Photo: Hsiao Yu-hsin, Taipei Times
The largest intensity generated by the earthquake was level 4, which was felt in Yilan and Miaoli counties. Level 3 intensity was recorded in New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Hsinchu City and Hsinchu and Hualien counties.
Taipei and Taichung, as well as Changhua, Chiayi, Nantou, Taitung and Yunlin counties reported level 2 intensity. Kaohsiung, Keelung, Tainan and Chiayi City recorded level 1 intensity, the data showed.
Seismology Center specialist Wu Chien-wen (吳建文) said the earthquake was the largest so far this year, adding that it was caused by the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian Plate pressing against each other.
Five magnitude 5 or larger earthquakes occurred within a 50km radius of the epicenter last year, Wu said.
“Aftershocks of magnitude 4 or larger could occur in the next three days. As the epicenter was more than 100km underground, there would not be too many aftershocks,” Wu added.
Annually, Taiwan experiences about 18 earthquakes of magnitude 5 to 6 and an average of 2.3 earthquakes exceeding magnitude 6, Seismology Center Director Chen Kuo-chang (陳國昌) said.
However, the center has already recorded five magnitude 5 or larger earthquakes since last month, including yesterday’s, he said.
Last year, there were 25 magnitude 5 to 6 earthquakes, whereas there were only four earthquakes larger than magnitude 6, Chen said.
“Last year, we started seeing magnitude 5 or larger earthquakes more frequently than the long-term average, and the number of medium to small earthquakes was significantly below average,” Chen said. “This is a special phenomenon and requires further observation.”
Many people said that they were awoken not by the earthquake, but rather by numerous alerts sent to their smartphones through the public warning system.
In addition to triggering a loud alarm, which cannot be manually turned off, the system also repeatedly sent the same earthquake warning message, with some people reporting receiving it more than a dozen times.
Bureau Director-General Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典) wrote on Facebook that the multiple messages were due to an error.
He wrote that after the earthquake early warning system determined that yesterday’s earthquake met its criteria for issuing an alert — a magnitude 5 or larger earthquake generating level 3 intensity in Taipei or level 4 intensity elsewhere — an advance message was sent to localities that could be affected.
As more data gradually arrive from observation stations after the first detection of an earthquake, the early warning system is designed to process the data and deliver an additional alert if there was any change in the earthquake’s magnitude or the location of the epicenter, he added.
“The earthquake’s epicenter was far from Taiwan’s northeast coast and was more than 110km deep, which presented a challenge to the early warning system,” he said. “Meanwhile, the calculation errors caused the system to constantly update the information, which caused it to send out multiple warning messages,” he said.
To prevent the system from repeating the same warning message, the bureau has begun to improve the automatic detection modules in the earthquake early warning system, Cheng said.
Nearly 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan last year — almost double the number reported a year earlier — after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory. Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kongers seeking an alternative to their territory’s frenetic pace and sky-high rents. However, the legislation implemented in June last year has accelerated an exodus, and the number of Hong Kongers granted short-term residency soared to 10,813 from 5,858 in 2019, according to National Immigration Agency data. The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy “Umbrella movement.” The Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper)
NOT MORE DEADLY: Although the man had the UK variant of the virus, the hospital could not conclude whether his death was related to it, the CECC said A British man in his 70s on Wednesday became the ninth person, and first foreign national, to die of COVID-19 in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man traveled from the UK on Dec. 18 last year to visit family, and had a sore throat and fatigue while in quarantine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told a news conference in Taipei. The man was admitted to a hospital on Dec. 29 and tested positive for COVID-19 two days later, Chen said, adding that as his situation deteriorated, he had to be
CHANGING LANDSCAPE: After 20 years in the making, the merged university has finally launched with nearly 20,000 students and 1,400 lecturers across 19 colleges Lin Chi-hung (林奇宏) yesterday assumed office as the president of the newly formed National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, promising to boost the school’s ranking and international participation on its inauguration. Lin, who has a doctorate in biology from Yale University, took the post after receiving a certificate of appointment in a ceremony presided over by Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠), along with several incoming presidents of other universities. Plaque-unveiling ceremonies for the university, a merger of National Yang-Ming University in Taipei and National Chiao Tung University in Hsinchu, were held in Taipei and Hsinchu respectively. Describing the merger as a milestone
A man is in a coma after being seriously injured on Friday by a woman falling on him from a building, the New Taipei Municipal Tucheng Hospital said yesterday. The man surnamed Wu (吳), 45, was walking along a street in New Taipei City’s Shulin District (樹林) when the 66-year-old woman fell from the 11th floor of a nearby building and landed on him, police said. Wu showed no vital signs when being rushed to the hospital, but regained his heartbeat after 30 minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, said Seak Chen-june (薛承君), head of the hospital’s emergency room. The man, who also