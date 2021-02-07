New Taipei man in coma after hit by falling woman

Staff writer, with CNA





A man is in a coma after being seriously injured on Friday by a woman falling on him from a building, the New Taipei Municipal Tucheng Hospital said yesterday.

The man surnamed Wu (吳), 45, was walking along a street in New Taipei City’s Shulin District (樹林) when the 66-year-old woman fell from the 11th floor of a nearby building and landed on him, police said.

Wu showed no vital signs when being rushed to the hospital, but regained his heartbeat after 30 minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, said Seak Chen-june (薛承君), head of the hospital’s emergency room.

The man, who also sustained serious injuries to his respiratory system and hip, is now in a deep coma, scoring 3, the lowest possible score on the the 15-point Glasgow Coma Scale, Seak said.

One of Wu’s family members said that Wu and his wife are elementary-school teachers.

Wu and his wife were on the way to pick up their eldest son from school when the incident happened, they said, adding that his wife was not injured.

The woman who fell from the building, surnamed Ting (丁), was rushed to Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in Banciao District (板橋), where she was pronounced dead.

It was not clear why she fell from the building, and an investigation is under -way, police said.