Homeplus backs CTS bid to secure Channel 52 slot

INCLUSIVE SCHEDULE: CTS’ general manager said that the channel would include content from PTS’ Hoklo and Hakka news channels

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Chinese Television System (CTS) and Homeplus Digital Co have partnered to file an application for CTS News and Info channel to move to Channel 52, which has not been in use for the past two months.

The channel was originally licensed to CTi News, but has been vacant since the National Communications Commission on Nov. 18 last year announced that it would not renew the channel’s broadcast license, which expired on Dec. 13.

BEHIND THE SCENES

The Chinese Television System headquarters is pictured in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of CTS

Public Television Service (PTS) acting general manager Hsu Chiu-hua (徐秋華) and CTS general manager Leon Chuang (莊豐嘉) have been working together on the channel change for the past two months, state-run CTS said in a statement yesterday.

CTS’ board of directors on Thursday last week passed a motion allowing Homeplus to act as CTS’ agent and apply to the commission for CTS News and Info to be broadcast on Channel 52, the statement said.

Homeplus, which is the nation’s largest multiple systems operator, had proposed that Global News take over Channel 52, but withdrew the application on Friday without giving a reason.

PROGRAM CONTENT

CTS would aim to finalize the contract with Homeplus as soon as possible, the statement added.

CTS News and Info would feature quality talk shows and features, and would incorporate PTS content from its Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) and Hakka-language news channels, Chuang said, adding it also plans to include news in the various languages used in Southeast Asia.