Rueifang to Houtong rail services to resume today

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Railways Administration is at 5am today to resume full operations on the railway line between Rueifang (瑞芳) and Houtong (猴硐) stations in New Taipei City after operations were disrupted by a rain-triggered landslide, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday.

Lin inspected the section of line for the ninth time yesterday.

He told reporters that the agency resumed two-way operations on the eastern line on Dec. 4 last year and it had set a goal of resuming operations on the western line on Monday next week.

A train passes a construction crew on the Rueifang to Houtong line in New Taipei City in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications

“Construction went more smoothly than the agency had anticipated. It is to conduct tests tonight [Tuesday] and full operations are due to resume at 5am on Feb. 3,” Lin said.

Lin thanked the members of the construction crew, who worked on a narrow hinterland in rainy weather over the past two months and had completed the work before the deadline.

“As people are getting ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday, resuming full operations on this section will greatly help eastbound railway services,” he said.

The agency said that workers had to endure cold temperatures brought by the northeast monsoon, cold waves and days of rain during the construction.

After building a retaining wall and removing 2,500m3 of earth, workers paved the railway tracks, installed utility poles, and restored the power supply and the signals, the agency said.

They also conducted multiple tests on the section to ensure that trains would be able to run safely, it said.

They also installed an automatic system to monitor for potential landslides, it added.