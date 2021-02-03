Food, not alcohol, can keep bodies warm, doctor says

By Ou Su-mei and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Drinking alcohol to stay warm could lead to a deadly heart attack in people with an existing heart condition or a chronic disease, physician Lin Chi-cheng (林技政) said on Wednesday last week.

“It is a common misconception that drinking alcohol can help you to stay warm when it is cold,” said Lin, head of the emergency room at the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Feng Yuan Hospital in Taichung.

When a beverage high in alcohol is consumed, the rising concentration gradient of alcohol and water causes tissues to become inflamed, which gives a sensation of warmth, he said.

Lin Chi-cheng, head of the emergency room at the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Feng Yuan Hospital in Taichung, warns on Wednesday last week that the notion that drinking alcohol can warm the body in cold weather is a popular misconception. Photo: Ou Su-mei, Taipei Times

Warning: Excessive consumption of alcohol can damage your health

The same effect can be achieved by consuming multiple beverages low in alcohol over time, he added.

A sensation of warmth can also result from alcohol increasing the heart rate and blood pressure, which brings heat from the body’s core to the skin, Lin said.

However, food is the real source of the energy that provides warmth and nourishment to the body, not alcohol, he said, adding that sensations of warmth from alcohol are fleeting.

“People often take off their outer garments after consuming alcohol in the winter, but this speeds up the body’s loss of thermal energy, and you can see people’s bodies begin to shake in those outdoor conditions,” he said.

Cardiovascular diseases or chronic conditions, and alcohol-induced heart rate and increased blood pressure could trigger heart palpitations and arrhythmia, he said.

“Festive consumption of alcohol is not recommended, and people who do drink should be mindful of keeping themselves warm,” Lin said.