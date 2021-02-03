Yunlin probes accusations over disputed wind farm

NO EVIDENCE? Wpd Taiwan Energy has accused the fishers of demanding compensation for damage to fishing nets and lost work as part of a settlement

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA





The Yunlin District Prosecutors’ Office is investigating potential fraud in a settlement over a wind farm project in waters off the county’s coast, after the Wpd Taiwan Energy, a subsidiary of German developer Wpd AG, accused fishers of filing false claims.

Investigators on Monday interviewed 21 fishers before releasing 12 on their own recognizance and nine on bail of NT$10,000 to NT$100,000, prosecutors told a news conference yesterday.

The company has accused some fishers of demanding compensation for damage to fishing nets and lost productivity as part of an arbitrated settlement, despite not having gone to sea, prosecutors said.

Environmental Rights Foundation Taichung director Chung Han-shu (鍾瀚樞), whose office is assisting with the fishers’ defense, said that the prosecutors’ office has manufactured the accusations without evidence.

“We trust that the justice system will vindicate the fishers as innocent of all accusations,” he said.

Wpd Taiwan Energy has had a series of confrontations with fishers near its construction site in waters about 8km off the coast of Yunlin.

Fishers have publicly stated that preparations for construction at the site have damaged their nets and buoys, and that the wind farm could harm commercially valuable fish species.

On Aug. 4 last year, a public hearing on the wind farm sparked controversy among local residents after police detained three men for alleged disorderly conduct and one for carrying a knife.

The four were later identified as subcontractors connected with Wpd Taiwan Energy, although the company denied having had any knowledge of their plans, then-Yunlin Police Bureau commissioner Yen Wang-shen (顏旺盛) told the Yunlin County Council during an open session.

The proposed wind farm faces an uncertain future amid work delays related to COVID-19 and concerns from regulators.

Last month, the Environmental Protection Administration ruled that the company’s plans for a booster station for the project were unsatisfactory and that the company needed to revise the plans before construction could begin.

Separately, the Civil Aeronautics Administration continues to block the wind farm project, citing concern for the safety of aircraft using Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.