BCC could face fine if its boss also heads the KMT

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Broadcasting Corp of China (BCC) could be fined up to NT$2 million (US$70,460) if BCC chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) simultaneously serves as chairman of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), the National Communications Commission said yesterday.

The commission made the remark after Jaw earlier in the day announced that he had applied to rejoin the KMT after quitting the party nearly three decades ago, and said he planned to run for the party chairmanship.

Article 5-1 of the Radio and Television Act (廣播電視法) states that political party workers, political appointees and elected public officials may not invest in radio or television businesses, nor can they serve as promoters, directors, supervisors or managers of a radio or television station, said Chen Shu-ming (陳書銘), a specialist at the commission’s broadcasting and content department.

The enforcement rules of the act define a “political party worker” as someone holding a position specified in the charter or organizational framework of a political party, or a supervisor or vice supervisor of a section specified under the charter or organizational framework of a political party or of the branches in special municipalities, counties and cities.

The definition is not applicable to people holding consultative positions at political parties.

Jaw would have to resign from his position at BCC and dispose of the shares he owns in the firm if he becomes the KMT chairman, or the radio station could be fined NT$200,000 to NT$2 million, per Article 44-2 of the act, Chen said, adding that the fine can be imposed consecutively if corrections are not made by a prescribed deadline.

Additional reporting by CNA