The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday denied a report that Taiwan had obtained 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and that they were expected to arrive on Thursday.
The CECC would officially announce the latest progress on procuring vaccines as soon as it is confirmed, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
The Chinese-language United Daily News yesterday published the report on its front page, saying that the CECC, “through diplomatic channels in the US,” obtained 100,000 doses of the vaccine, which were to be flown in on Thursday.
Photo: AP
The newspaper on Sunday evening contacted the CECC to confirm the information, Chen said, adding that the center told the paper that it had not received notification that the vaccines would be sent to Taiwan on Thursday.
If the US offered vaccines, the center would accept them and make an announcement about it as soon as possible, he said.
“The incorrect information given in the report includes the phrase ‘shipped by air to Taiwan on Feb. 4,’ which is definitely not true, because if they were to be shipped on Thursday, we would know that we were receiving the vaccines by now,” he said. “But we are sure we have not obtained the 100,000 doses.”
The report mentioned the shipping would be handled by the airline Emirates, which is also not true, Chen said.
“If we are sure that COVID-19 vaccines would be imported, we would announce it, so people should avoid speculation,” he said, adding that the center would continue to make every effort to secure vaccines through various channels.
The report said that healthcare professionals in Taoyuan, where a cluster infection at a hospital occurred last month, would have priority in receiving the jab.
Chen said that healthcare professionals would certainly have priority in being vaccinated, as well as frontline disease prevention personnel.
Whether healthcare professionals in a certain area would have priority would depend on the COVID-19 situation at the time vaccines arrive, he said, adding that if vaccines were available now, the center would consider vaccinating Taoyuan healthcare professionals first.
The report was also misleading in claiming that there are more than 650,000 healthcare professionals across the nation, as there are only about 330,000 registered healthcare professionals in Taiwan, he said.
WILD GOOSE CHASE? Most of the spike proteins on SARS-CoV-2 are likely to mutate, so traditional vaccine development work might not keep up, the team said Laboratory experiments have showed that five treatments, including three herbal medicines, are potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2, a team including former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) said yesterday. The team spoke about its findings at a news conference in Taipei after the study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America journal on Jan. 15. Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) in February last year convened a research platform to seek treatments for COVID-19, while Wong and Academia Sinica’s Genomics Research Center director Hung Shang-cheng (洪上程) assembled colleagues to determine whether existing drugs
Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are a “solemn warning to external forces,” Beijing said yesterday, after the new US government expressed strong support for Taiwan. The US Department of State over the weekend said that US commitment to Taiwan was “rock-solid,” as Taiwan reported multiple Chinese jets and bombers had flown into its air defense identification zone. Taiwan issued warnings and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the flyover, which on Saturday consisted of bombers, fighter jets and anti-submarine aircraft. The department later a statement urging China “to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan” following China’s sizeable show of
BE AWARE: The center shared the information to ease people’s fears, but if anyone has been to areas such as Jioufen Old Street, they should monitor their health The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the public spaces that a confirmed COVID-19 case (No. 908), whose positive test result was reported on Saturday, had visited on Monday and Tuesday last week. Case No. 908 is a man in his 50s, who on Jan. 23 accompanied his mother to a hospital in Taoyuan, where case No. 889, who is associated with a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, had sought treatment at about the same time. Case No. 908 tested positive on Friday, while his mother tested negative. The CECC on Saturday said that case No. 889 was at the hospital
‘MAINTAIN INTERVENTIONS‘: The global situation might slow after March, health expert Tony Chen said, adding that people should maintain prevention actions A cluster of COVID-19 infections at the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Taoyuan General Hospital might end in one to two weeks if people continue implementing disease prevention measures, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. A mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain has caused a second wave of the pandemic, not only in the US and the UK, but also in Africa and Asia, Chen said, adding that an increase in the number of imported cases in Taiwan led to the cluster infection, which was inevitable. “The global COVID-19 situation is expected to continue for a while, but