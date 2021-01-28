Parents urged to monitor children’s Internet use

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Education yesterday urged parents to beware of children’s Internet use over the winter break and outlined steps they could take to protect their online safety.

The Department of Information and Technology Education in a statement set out ways in which parents can direct their children toward appropriate Internet use.

Parents could take advantage of the holiday to spend more time with their children to engage in outdoor activities, the department said.

They could discuss with their children what to pay attention to when online, it said.

One example is to make children aware that even if they “unsend” or “delete” messages online, once a message has been sent, other people can create copies or forward them, the department said.

Children are digital natives and the use of digital technology is an indispensable part of their lives, it said.

However, parents can help prevent children from improper use of the Internet and avoid addiction, the department said.

With the ubiquity of mobile devices and Internet technology, patterns of Internet use among children have gradually changed, the department said.

Parents should make an effort to understand why their children go online, it said.

Although most parents give their children smartphones to stay in touch, for children the greater attraction of mobile phones might be obtaining information through the Internet, it said.

Children often use the Internet to communicate with their peers and to find information related to their schoolwork, it said.

Parents could improve their own familiarity with online tools, and discuss with their children online behavior and content, it said.

In terms of protecting children online, the department said that most electronics are equipped with built-in parental control features.

The ministry has also partnered with cybersecurity software firm Trend Micro to develop a desktop and mobile application to help manage children’s screen time, and to prevent them from being exposed to inappropriate content, it said, adding that the applications are free to use.

Children are beginning to use electronics at an earlier age, and parents have become accustomed to allowing their children to use smartphones on many occasions, it said.

Parents should educate their children on the correct use of electronics and establish ground rules, it said.