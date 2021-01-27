Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) yesterday said that it would soon open a new public tender for the Terminal 3 construction project after discovering a major conflict of interest involving a bidder.
The airport operator on Monday last week announced that a construction team formed by Samsung C & T and RSEA Engineering Corp had passed a second review, and that it would finalize the tender tomorrow by awarding the contract to the team.
However, when examining the team’s tender documents for the last time, the company found that one of the members of its review committee also served as a consultant for the construction team in contravention of the Government Procurement Act (政府採購法), it said.
Following a consultation with the Public Constructions Commission, the company on Friday last week decided to invalidate the tender and said that it would soon open a new round of public tender for the project after completing administrative procedures.
Many are concerned that the much-anticipated project — which went through multiple rounds of public tenders — could be further delayed due to the latest incident.
TIAC acting chairman Lin Kuo-hsien (林國顯) yesterday said the company could restart the tender quickly, as the object, budget and time frame for the project remain the same.
“As review committee members know the items to be evaluated and percentage points assigned to them, we might have to redesign our evaluation system,” Lin said, adding that the company might replace the committee members.
The Samsung-RSEA team can still participate in the new public tender, despite contravening the act, but this means the efforts it had put in the previous round had been in vain, Lin said.
The incident would not stop TIAC from continuing with the project, Lin said, adding that it would delay the construction of the terminal by only two to three months.
Based on the timeline laid out by TIAC, the company is to start using the north satellite concourse in 2024 and the main terminal in 2025. The south satellite concourse is to be completed by 2026.
About 7.43 million passengers accessed Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport last year, down from 48.69 million in 2019, Civil Aeronautics Administration data showed.
The dramatic decline in the number of air passengers caused the company to post a loss of NT$1.9 billion (US$66.88 million) last year.
According to government regulations, employees of state-owned companies cannot receive year-end bonuses if the company fails to generate a profit.
“TIAC’s financial losses were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, over which it has no control. However, the company’s employees have contributed a great deal in containing the outbreak. We would bring up this matter in our meetings with Executive Yuan officials,” Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said.
TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: A US Air Force KC-135 tanker came less than 1,000 feet of an EVA plane and was warned off by a Taipei air traffic controller, a report said A US aerial refueling aircraft came very close to an EVA Airways jet in the airspace over southern Taiwan, a military aviation news Web site said. A report published by Alert 5 on Tuesday said that automatic dependent surveillance–broadcast (ADS-B) data captured by planfinder.net on Wednesday last week showed a US Air Force KC-135 tanker “coming less than 1,000 feet [305m] vertically with EVA Air flight BR225 as both aircraft crossed path south of Taiwan” that morning. The report included an audio recording of a female controller from the Taipei air traffic control center telling the unidentified aircraft that it was
A US aircraft carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt has entered the South China Sea to promote “freedom of the seas,” the US military said yesterday, as tensions between China and Taiwan raise concerns in Washington. US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the strike group entered the South China Sea on Saturday, the same day Taiwan reported a large incursion of Chinese bombers and fighter jets into its air defense identification zone near the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島). The US military said the carrier strike group was in the South China Sea, a large part of which
STRATEGIC MISTAKE: Beijing’s deployment of aircraft near Taiwan proves the ‘China threat theory’ that sees it attempting to destabilize the region, an analyst said China on Saturday and yesterday sent a record number of military aircraft into the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), in what analysts said was an attempt to flex its military might for US President Joe Biden. Thirteen Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ on Saturday and 15 entered yesterday, the highest number observed in a single day this year, the Ministry of National Defense said. On Saturday, eight Xian H-6K bombers, four Shenyang J-16 fighters and a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, entered the ADIZ, while yesterday there were two Y-8s, two Su-30s, four J-16s, six J-10 fighters and a Y-8 reconnaissance
DISPOSING MYTHS: A new constitution would better reflect reality, as the current one was drafted ‘in and for China,’ without the consent of Taiwanese, advocates said Independence advocates yesterday launched the Taiwan New Constitution Alliance to promote drafting a new, localized constitution. “This is a historic moment for Taiwan. Drafting a new constitution is the most important task Taiwanese face,” veteran independence advocate Koo Kwang-ming (辜寬敏) said at the inaugural event in Taipei. “Although the Democratic Progressive Party is in power, its authority is based on the Republic of China [ROC] Constitution, which has no connection to Taiwan,” said the 95-year-old Koo, a former presidential adviser. “The historic task of drafting a new constitution depends on efforts by all Taiwanese,” Koo said. “A constitution for a sovereign, independent Taiwan