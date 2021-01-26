National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) yesterday opened the Gao Xingjian Center (高行健資料中心) in Taipei, and launched an exhibition and a book showcasing the works of the Nobel laureate.
The center, on the sixth floor of NTNU’s Main Library, boasts a collection of 593 manuscripts and other materials donated by Gao, who was in 2000 awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature “for an oeuvre of universal validity, bitter insights and linguistic ingenuity,” the university said.
Once the items have been sorted and digitized, they are to be used for academic research, it said.
Photo: CNA
The university looks forward to the center becoming a powerhouse of research on the works of Gao in the Mandarin-speaking world, it said.
The center’s establishment coincides with the 10th anniversary of Gao’s appointment as a chair professor at the university, and demonstrates the friendship between Gao and the institution, it said.
The items donated by Gao, who also holds an honorary doctoral degree from NTNU, include early manuscripts, as well as various literature on his works, the university said.
They contain 58 Mandarin publications, 122 foreign-language publications, 53 videotapes, 15 DVDs, 64 posters, three musical scores, 12 prints and 49 magazines or booklets, it said.
Gao also donated 16 masks that were used as props in his film Requiem for Beauty (美的葬禮), the university added.
The materials arrived in Taiwan from Paris at the end of November last year, it said.
Gao’s new book Journey to Soul Mountain (靈山行) was published last month by the National Taiwan Normal University Press on the 30th anniversary of the release of his novel Soul Mountain (靈山).
Journey to Soul Mountain is a collection of 100 photographs that Gao took in China, as well as 40 paintings he created from 1979 to 2015, the university said.
The book features photographs that inspired him to write the novel, Gao, a Chinese-born French citizen, wrote in the preface.
The exhibition, also titled “Journey to Soul Mountain,” presents images from the new book, as well as 11 prints by Gao and an ink painting called The Thinker (沉思者) that Gao created in 2015 and donated to the university two years later, it said.
The exhibition is being held on the first floor of the library and runs through March 25, it said.
At a news conference yesterday to mark the center’s opening, NTNU president Wu Cheng-chih (吳正己) signed an agreement with the Taipei Symphony Orchestra for the orchestra to adapt Requiem for Beauty for stage, the university said.
TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: A US Air Force KC-135 tanker came less than 1,000 feet of an EVA plane and was warned off by a Taipei air traffic controller, a report said A US aerial refueling aircraft came very close to an EVA Airways jet in the airspace over southern Taiwan, a military aviation news Web site said. A report published by Alert 5 on Tuesday said that automatic dependent surveillance–broadcast (ADS-B) data captured by planfinder.net on Wednesday last week showed a US Air Force KC-135 tanker “coming less than 1,000 feet [305m] vertically with EVA Air flight BR225 as both aircraft crossed path south of Taiwan” that morning. The report included an audio recording of a female controller from the Taipei air traffic control center telling the unidentified aircraft that it was
A series of discussions on the legacy of martial law and authoritarianism are to be held at the Taipei International Book Exhibition this month, featuring findings and analysis by the Transitional Justice Commission. The commission and publisher Book Republic organized the series, entitled “Escaping the Nation’s Labyrinth of Memory: What Authoritarian Symbols and Records Can Tell Us,” to help people navigate narratives through textual analysis and comparisons with other nations. The four-day series is to begin on Thursday next week with a discussion between commission Chairwoman Yang Tsui (楊翠), Polish-language translator Lin Wei-yun (林蔚昀), and Polish author and artist Pawel Gorecki comparing
MOVING OUT: A former professor said that rent and early education costs in Taipei are the nation’s highest, which makes it difficult for young people to start families The population of Taipei last year fell to the lowest in 23 years due to high rent, more transportation options and the expansion of northern cities into a single metropolis, academics and city officials said on Monday. Data released this month by the Ministry of the Interior showed that the capital was home to 2,602,418 people last year, down 42,623 from 2019. The decline is second only to 1993, when the population fell by 42,828 people, while Taipei’s population was the lowest it has been since 1997. Taipei saw the biggest drop among the six special municipalities, while Taoyuan led the group in
A US aircraft carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt has entered the South China Sea to promote “freedom of the seas,” the US military said yesterday, as tensions between China and Taiwan raise concerns in Washington. US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the strike group entered the South China Sea on Saturday, the same day Taiwan reported a large incursion of Chinese bombers and fighter jets into its air defense identification zone near the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島). The US military said the carrier strike group was in the South China Sea, a large part of which