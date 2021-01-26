The Taichung City Government yesterday fined a businessman who returned from China on Thursday last week NT$1 million (US$35,222) for breaching quarantine regulations and going outside seven times.
Criticizing the businessman’s conduct as a serious offense that endangered the health and safety of his family, neighbors and the whole city, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said that such behavior would not be tolerated.
Taiwan’s quarantine regulations mandate that all travelers entering the country have to undergo 14 days of quarantine during which they are prohibited from venturing outside, Lu said.
The city government has transferred the man to a group quarantine facility, she said.
People who contravene quarantine regulations face fines ranging from NT$100,000 to NT$1 million in accordance with the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例規定), Lu added.
Asked how the city plans to respond to the increasing number of domestic cases of COVID-19 linked to a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, Lu said that she has ordered the suspension or cancelation of events with more than 100 attendees.
She added that the city government would continue to support and provide assistance to Taoyuan.
“Regardless of where you are from, we are all Taiwanese,” Lu said.
