Ministry reveals finable actions in Yushan park

NO MONUMENTS: People who deviate from planned routes, release their pets in protected areas or set off firecrackers in the park can expect to face punishment

By Hsieh Chieh-yu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Ministry of the Interior has published a list of 18 finable offenses in Yushan National Park that were introduced after a recent amendment.

The park welcomes about 1.5 million visitors each year and the new fines are intended to ensure that every visitor can enjoy the park while protecting the environment and wildlife, the Yushan National Park Administration office said.

Under the amended regulations, selling or displaying plants or animals taken from the national park, including samples, carries a fine of NT$3,000.

The monument marking the main peak of Yushan is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Yushan National Park Administration office

People who remove from the park, sell or display items of historical, geological or archeological value — including fossils, stalagmites and stalactites — could face a fine of NT$3,000, according to the new rules.

Those who set up stalls — such as to sell food or souvenirs — outside of designated areas could be fined NT$1,500 for the first offense and NT$3,000 for each subsequent offense.

Carrying hunting implements, traps, nets, cages or animal poison into the park may result in a NT$3,000 fine, according to the amended rules.

Hanging signs, banners or other objects inside the park that affect the scenery could result in a NT$1,500 fine for the first offense and NT$3,000 for each subsequent offense, the rules stipulate.

The use of firecrackers, fireworks, joss paper or alters inside the park is illegal and carries a NT$1,500 fine for the first offense and NT$3,000 for each subsequent offense, they state.

Deviating from indicated trails in the park is also prohibited, and carries a NT$1,500 fine for the first offense and NT$3,000 for each subsequent offense.

Camping, cooking or setting up a table or tent in a parking lot or other areas not specified for the purpose is punishable by a NT$1,500 fine for the first offense, and NT$3,000 for each subsequent offense.

Littering in the park, including the discarding of waste plastic and waste metal, is punishable by a NT$1,500 fine for the first offense and NT$3,000 for each subsequent offense, the new rules say.

Destruction of public property or safety equipment in the park is subject to a NT$3,000 fine.

Feeding wildlife is subject to a NT$900 fine for the first offense and NT$3,000 for each subsequent offense.

Setting pets free in the park is subject to a NT$1,500 fine for the first offense, and NT$3,000 for each subsequent offense.

When taking pets into conservation areas or other protected areas, owners must keep pets on a leash or in a cage at all times, and stay within designated areas. Violators may be subject to a NT$900 fine for the first offense and NT$3,000 for each subsequent offense, the park administration said.

Taking protected animals or their carcasses into the park at any time is subject to a NT$3,000 fine, it said.

Those deviating from designated routes or camping locations while within conservation areas may be subject to a NT$3,000 fine.

Those erecting monuments without permission could be subject to a NT$1,500 fine for the first offense and NT$3,000 for each subsequent offense, the park said.

Those engaging in socially or politically controversial activities within the park could be subject to a NT$1,500 fine for the first offense and NT$3,000 for each subsequent offense, it said.

Those parking in reserved parking spaces, or parking outside of designated areas in a way that impedes traffic may be subject to a NT$1,500 fine for the first offense and NT$3,000 for each subsequent offense, the park said.