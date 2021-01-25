The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday launched a mobile app exclusively for people who are under isolation, quarantine or self-health management in connection with a COVID-19 cluster infection at a Taoyuan hospital, to provide round-the-clock online consultation with the help of emergency medicine doctors for free.
A cluster infection has broken out at the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Taoyuan General Hospital since the first case was confirmed on Jan. 12 — a doctor who treated a hospitalized patient who had returned from the US.
As of yesterday, 15 people associated with the hospital have contracted the disease.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that as the center has extended the quarantine standards for the hospital cluster, 1,301 people have as of yesterday been placed under 14-day isolation.
Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said that the mobile app has been launched especially for people associated with the hospital cluster — those who are under isolation, quarantine or self-health management, as well as hospital patients’ family members who live with them and caregivers who accompanied patients at the hospital.
Two emergency medicine doctors would be available at all times for users to consult online if they experience abnormal health conditions, he said, adding that the users can upload photographs or medical records for the doctors’ reference.
The doctors are from Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, China Medical University Hospital, Tainan’s Chi Mei Medical Center, and Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, he added.
Taoyuan General Hospital would help deliver drugs to patients who need prescription medicine, Shih said.
If one of the doctors determines that a user need to seek medical attention at a hospital, the Taoyuan Department of Public Health would arrange the transportation and medical appointment, ensuring that the procedure is conducted under proper COVID-19 prevention standards, he said.
To use the online consultation service, eligible people should download the mobile app by scanning a QR code published by the CECC, fill in a real-name registration form and receive verification, Shih said, adding that he hopes that those who are eligible would not abuse the free service.
Shih urged healthcare practitioners to ask the contact history of patients who were discharged from Taoyuan General Hospital from Jan. 6 to Tuesday last week.
TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: A US Air Force KC-135 tanker came less than 1,000 feet of an EVA plane and was warned off by a Taipei air traffic controller, a report said A US aerial refueling aircraft came very close to an EVA Airways jet in the airspace over southern Taiwan, a military aviation news Web site said. A report published by Alert 5 on Tuesday said that automatic dependent surveillance–broadcast (ADS-B) data captured by planfinder.net on Wednesday last week showed a US Air Force KC-135 tanker “coming less than 1,000 feet [305m] vertically with EVA Air flight BR225 as both aircraft crossed path south of Taiwan” that morning. The report included an audio recording of a female controller from the Taipei air traffic control center telling the unidentified aircraft that it was
A series of discussions on the legacy of martial law and authoritarianism are to be held at the Taipei International Book Exhibition this month, featuring findings and analysis by the Transitional Justice Commission. The commission and publisher Book Republic organized the series, entitled “Escaping the Nation’s Labyrinth of Memory: What Authoritarian Symbols and Records Can Tell Us,” to help people navigate narratives through textual analysis and comparisons with other nations. The four-day series is to begin on Thursday next week with a discussion between commission Chairwoman Yang Tsui (楊翠), Polish-language translator Lin Wei-yun (林蔚昀), and Polish author and artist Pawel Gorecki comparing
MOVING OUT: A former professor said that rent and early education costs in Taipei are the nation’s highest, which makes it difficult for young people to start families The population of Taipei last year fell to the lowest in 23 years due to high rent, more transportation options and the expansion of northern cities into a single metropolis, academics and city officials said on Monday. Data released this month by the Ministry of the Interior showed that the capital was home to 2,602,418 people last year, down 42,623 from 2019. The decline is second only to 1993, when the population fell by 42,828 people, while Taipei’s population was the lowest it has been since 1997. Taipei saw the biggest drop among the six special municipalities, while Taoyuan led the group in
A legislator yesterday called for authorities to investigate the sale of Chinese-made, Internet-connected karaoke machines containing “propaganda songs.” Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) said she was approached by a person who had discovered Chinese patriotic songs such as My Motherland (我的祖國) — which is commonly referred to as China’s “second national anthem” — in Chinese-made karaoke devices sold in Taiwan. The machines are popular, as they can connect to the Internet, providing access to thousands of songs, she said. One retailer, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the machines first entered the local market about three years ago, starting with