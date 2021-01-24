Often wearing flip-flops poses health risk: doctor

By William Hetherington / Staff writer





Frequently wearing flip-flops might lead to feet and spine injuries, a Taoyuan-based physician has said.

Wearing flip-flops daily could cause one’s toes to become deformed, as well as leading to lower-leg fatigue, sprained ankles and deformed vertebrae, among other conditions, Lin Sung-kai (林頌凱), a sports medicine doctor at Taiwan Landseed Hospital, said in a video he posted on YouTube on Jan. 8.

Flip-flops are designed for short distances — for example, walking on the beach — and their simple design cannot provide the support needed for long distances, he said.

“When people wear flip-flops, they unconsciously change their walking style. They walk faster and take shorter steps. This might cause pain and blisters — and eventually deformation,” Lin said.

Walking in flip-flops also moves a person’s center of gravity forward, which can cause the curve of the spine to change, he said.

“When walking in flip-flops, many people stiffen their toes, which causes fatigue in the lower legs and, over time, increases the risk of tendon inflammation and sprained ankles,” Lin said.

Due to their flat soles, flip-flops cannot support the arch of the foot, which could lead to plantar fasciitis — a painful condition of the foot’s connective tissue, he said.

“Wearing flip-flops for a long time might cause pain in the ankles. People with high arches might feel pain in the heels and the sides of their feet,” Lin said.

Flip-flops should not be worn for more than one hour at a time, and never while doing sports, he said.

Flip-flops or sandals with arch support are preferable, Lin said, adding that uneven surfaces should be avoided while wearing flip-flops.

People with diabetes or problems with their peripheral nerves should never wear flip-flops, as doing so can lead to a heightened risk of injury, he said.