The Chinese government’s efforts to suppress vocal supporters of Taiwan harm cross-strait relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, after Beijing announced sanctions on ex-officials of former US president Donald Trump’s administration.
Following the inauguration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that it would sanction 28 former Trump officials, saying they should be held accountable for intervening in China’s internal affairs.
The officials include former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, former national security advisers Robert O’Brien and John Bolton, and former assistant secretary of state for the bureau of East Asian and Pacific affairs David Stilwell, and former US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, as well as former secretary of health and human services Alex Azar and former undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment Keith Krach, both of whom visited Taiwan last year.
Beijing’s move is puzzling and regrettable, foreign ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement in Taipei.
Efforts to suppress Taiwan and its friends in the international community do not help improve cross-strait relations, but instead increase the already ill feelings of Taiwanese and the international community toward the Chinese government, Ou said.
Deepening Taiwan-US relations is a bipartisan effort in the US, she said, adding that Taipei hopes to work with the Biden administration on a solid foundation.
“These sanctions are for what my team accomplished, not what was said,” Krach wrote on Twitter.
“Our charge was to develop a Global Economic Security Strategy to advance U.S. National Security and combat CCP [Chinese Communist Party] economic aggression. It’s a badge of honor for results achieved by the team,” he wrote.
Just before she left her post, former US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, who had a virtual meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday last week, again voiced support for Taiwan.
“The time is right for nations of the world to stand as one in opposition to the PRC’s [People’s Republic of China’s] efforts to exclude & isolate Taiwan. All @UN member states should recognize the benefits of Taiwan’s meaningful participation in int’l organizations & the damage done by its continued exclusion,” she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
