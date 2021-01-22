F-16 maintenance center lands first NT$2.33bn order

MILESTONE: The center, established with the aim to also service the jets of friendly nations, would at first focus on domestic orders, a source said

By Lo Tien-pin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Air Force Command Headquarters on Jan. 8 inked a NT$2.33 billion (US$82.12 million) five-year contract with Aerospace Industrial Development Corp for the maintenance and repair of its F-16 jets, a source in the military said on condition of anonymity.

The deal would cover services through the end of 2025, the source said.

The F-16 maintenance center is expected to generate more than NT$79.5 billion in profits over 30 years and create more than 600 jobs.

With the help of the center, total profit in the industry would grow to about NT$200 billion.

At the center’s inauguration in August last year, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said it was an important step toward establishing an autonomous defense industry.

“We must defend our sovereignty, as well as maintain regional stability, neither of which can be attained without a strong national defense industry,” Tsai said at the time.

Attaining the capacity to maintain and repair the jets is a milestone for Taiwan’s national defense industry and a way to connect the domestic industry with the international community, she said.

The center was established with the aim to make Taiwan the maintenance and repair hub for for countries in the Asia-Pacific region with which Taiwan has friendly ties, but due to other concerns, it was decided that the center would primarily service domestic fighters, the source said.

The air force has 142 F-16s slated for upgrades.

The Ministry of National Defense has purchased an additional 66 F-16Vs from the US, bringing Taiwan’s fleet of F-16s to 208.

Separately yesterday, the Institute for National Policy Research held a panel discussion on the possible impact on regional security in the region, as well as Taiwan-US-China relations under the administration of US President Joe Biden.

National Defense University professor Ma Chen-kun (馬振坤) said that under Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) directive to train Chinese military units in potential theaters of war, Beijing would likely increase the frequency of military exercises along its coast and near the first island chain.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) would likely seek to consolidate its presence in the East China and South China seas, and in the Bashi Channel, making it more difficult for US forces to enter the region.

Taiwan should be aware that its southwestern air defense identification zone has become a PLA Air Force exercise area, Ma said.

The military should develop strategies to deal with Chinese planes, especially regarding the median line of the Taiwan Strait, as this area is more important than the nation’s southwestern zone, Ma said.