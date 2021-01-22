The Air Force Command Headquarters on Jan. 8 inked a NT$2.33 billion (US$82.12 million) five-year contract with Aerospace Industrial Development Corp for the maintenance and repair of its F-16 jets, a source in the military said on condition of anonymity.
The deal would cover services through the end of 2025, the source said.
The F-16 maintenance center is expected to generate more than NT$79.5 billion in profits over 30 years and create more than 600 jobs.
With the help of the center, total profit in the industry would grow to about NT$200 billion.
At the center’s inauguration in August last year, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said it was an important step toward establishing an autonomous defense industry.
“We must defend our sovereignty, as well as maintain regional stability, neither of which can be attained without a strong national defense industry,” Tsai said at the time.
Attaining the capacity to maintain and repair the jets is a milestone for Taiwan’s national defense industry and a way to connect the domestic industry with the international community, she said.
The center was established with the aim to make Taiwan the maintenance and repair hub for for countries in the Asia-Pacific region with which Taiwan has friendly ties, but due to other concerns, it was decided that the center would primarily service domestic fighters, the source said.
The air force has 142 F-16s slated for upgrades.
The Ministry of National Defense has purchased an additional 66 F-16Vs from the US, bringing Taiwan’s fleet of F-16s to 208.
Separately yesterday, the Institute for National Policy Research held a panel discussion on the possible impact on regional security in the region, as well as Taiwan-US-China relations under the administration of US President Joe Biden.
National Defense University professor Ma Chen-kun (馬振坤) said that under Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) directive to train Chinese military units in potential theaters of war, Beijing would likely increase the frequency of military exercises along its coast and near the first island chain.
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) would likely seek to consolidate its presence in the East China and South China seas, and in the Bashi Channel, making it more difficult for US forces to enter the region.
Taiwan should be aware that its southwestern air defense identification zone has become a PLA Air Force exercise area, Ma said.
The military should develop strategies to deal with Chinese planes, especially regarding the median line of the Taiwan Strait, as this area is more important than the nation’s southwestern zone, Ma said.
A series of discussions on the legacy of martial law and authoritarianism are to be held at the Taipei International Book Exhibition this month, featuring findings and analysis by the Transitional Justice Commission. The commission and publisher Book Republic organized the series, entitled “Escaping the Nation’s Labyrinth of Memory: What Authoritarian Symbols and Records Can Tell Us,” to help people navigate narratives through textual analysis and comparisons with other nations. The four-day series is to begin on Thursday next week with a discussion between commission Chairwoman Yang Tsui (楊翠), Polish-language translator Lin Wei-yun (林蔚昀), and Polish author and artist Pawel Gorecki comparing
‘EFFECTIVE DETERRENCE’: If the Biden administration suspends arms sales to Taiwan, the military could still ready a nimble fighting force for defense, an analyst said The “US Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific” last week sparked debate among analysts after US President Donald Trump declassified the document 20 years ahead of schedule. Trump on Tuesday last week released the document that had governed US strategic action in the region since the US leader approved its use in 2018. The document, which outlines US priorities in the region, emphasizes the importance of defending Taiwan against military aggression and facilitating the country’s development of asymmetric strategies and capabilities. The overall directive of the document is for the US to prevent China from establishing sustained air and sea dominance inside the first
MOVING OUT: A former professor said that rent and early education costs in Taipei are the nation’s highest, which makes it difficult for young people to start families The population of Taipei last year fell to the lowest in 23 years due to high rent, more transportation options and the expansion of northern cities into a single metropolis, academics and city officials said on Monday. Data released this month by the Ministry of the Interior showed that the capital was home to 2,602,418 people last year, down 42,623 from 2019. The decline is second only to 1993, when the population fell by 42,828 people, while Taipei’s population was the lowest it has been since 1997. Taipei saw the biggest drop among the six special municipalities, while Taoyuan led the group in
A legislator yesterday called for authorities to investigate the sale of Chinese-made, Internet-connected karaoke machines containing “propaganda songs.” Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) said she was approached by a person who had discovered Chinese patriotic songs such as My Motherland (我的祖國) — which is commonly referred to as China’s “second national anthem” — in Chinese-made karaoke devices sold in Taiwan. The machines are popular, as they can connect to the Internet, providing access to thousands of songs, she said. One retailer, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the machines first entered the local market about three years ago, starting with