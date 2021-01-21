Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday urged people to stand behind the nation’s front-line healthcare workers who are fighting COVID-19, and offered well-wishes to US President Joe Biden and his incoming team.
A cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital has presented a crisis regarding the domestic COVID-19 situation, which had been kept under control, he told a weekly KMT Central Standing Committee meeting in Taipei.
The development has demonstrated the speed at which the COVID-19 situation can change, and that humanity’s struggle against the virus continues, he said.
Photo: CNA
“We should not only cheer for the front-line healthcare workers, but also serve as their strongest support,” he said.
He urged the Central Epidemic Command Center to be “fully prepared,” and to speed up the payment of bonuses to healthcare workers involved in COVID-19 prevention efforts to provide them with “the most substantial support and encouragement.”
Should the center choose to step up precautions related to COVID-19, the KMT would follow its instructions, Chiang said, adding that the party would continue its referendum campaigns under the precondition that disease prevention measures are in place.
The center should treat changes in the COVID-19 situation with caution, boslter investigations and work closely with local governments, he said.
The public has doubts about the center’s stance on releasing COVID-19-related information, Chiang said, calling on it to realize President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) notion that “the more transparent the information, the more effective the epidemic prevention.”
With hours until Biden’s inauguration at the time of the KMT Central Standing Committee meeting, Chiang said that he sincerely hoped the disputes that have occurred in the US since its presidential election on Nov. 3 last year would settle, and that the US would “return to the normal track of a democratic system.”
“As the chairman of the largest opposition party in the Republic of China [ROC], I would like to thank the US government for its support of the ROC in the past, and give my sincerest wishes to the new president Biden and his team,” Chiang said.
He said he looked forward to continued friendship between the KMT and political parties in the US, as well as solid relations between Taiwan and the US.
At the meeting, Chiang also gave an update on the number of signatures his party has collected for its two referendum campaigns.
KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) is the lead proposer of a national referendum that would ask voters if they agree that the government should impose a complete ban on the importation of meat, offal and related products from pigs fed with the animal feed additive ractopamine.
Chiang is the lead proposer of a national referendum that would ask voters if they agree that referendums should be held on the same day as a nationwide election if the election is scheduled to take place one to six months after a referendum proposal has been approved.
Both proposals had collected more than 170,000 signatures as of yesterday, Chiang said.
A series of discussions on the legacy of martial law and authoritarianism are to be held at the Taipei International Book Exhibition this month, featuring findings and analysis by the Transitional Justice Commission. The commission and publisher Book Republic organized the series, entitled “Escaping the Nation’s Labyrinth of Memory: What Authoritarian Symbols and Records Can Tell Us,” to help people navigate narratives through textual analysis and comparisons with other nations. The four-day series is to begin on Thursday next week with a discussion between commission Chairwoman Yang Tsui (楊翠), Polish-language translator Lin Wei-yun (林蔚昀), and Polish author and artist Pawel Gorecki comparing
‘EFFECTIVE DETERRENCE’: If the Biden administration suspends arms sales to Taiwan, the military could still ready a nimble fighting force for defense, an analyst said The “US Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific” last week sparked debate among analysts after US President Donald Trump declassified the document 20 years ahead of schedule. Trump on Tuesday last week released the document that had governed US strategic action in the region since the US leader approved its use in 2018. The document, which outlines US priorities in the region, emphasizes the importance of defending Taiwan against military aggression and facilitating the country’s development of asymmetric strategies and capabilities. The overall directive of the document is for the US to prevent China from establishing sustained air and sea dominance inside the first
MOVING OUT: A former professor said that rent and early education costs in Taipei are the nation’s highest, which makes it difficult for young people to start families The population of Taipei last year fell to the lowest in 23 years due to high rent, more transportation options and the expansion of northern cities into a single metropolis, academics and city officials said on Monday. Data released this month by the Ministry of the Interior showed that the capital was home to 2,602,418 people last year, down 42,623 from 2019. The decline is second only to 1993, when the population fell by 42,828 people, while Taipei’s population was the lowest it has been since 1997. Taipei saw the biggest drop among the six special municipalities, while Taoyuan led the group in
A legislator yesterday called for authorities to investigate the sale of Chinese-made, Internet-connected karaoke machines containing “propaganda songs.” Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) said she was approached by a person who had discovered Chinese patriotic songs such as My Motherland (我的祖國) — which is commonly referred to as China’s “second national anthem” — in Chinese-made karaoke devices sold in Taiwan. The machines are popular, as they can connect to the Internet, providing access to thousands of songs, she said. One retailer, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the machines first entered the local market about three years ago, starting with